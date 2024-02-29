Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

An exciting Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets clash is among the eight games that will be featured on the NBA's Feb. 29 slate. It will be the first of two back-to-back games that these teams will play against each other. It will mark the third time that they'll battle this season.

Fans were treated to an exciting nail-biting finish both times the Hawks and the Nets faced each other previously this season. Both games were decided by under two points every time.

This appears to be a common trend between these two teams as the game was decided by two points or less in four of their last five matchups dating back to Dec. 2022 with the only exception being a 124-107 rout by Brooklyn on Mar. 31, 2023.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets clash will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, Feb, 29. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It won't be nationally televised but will be aired on Bally Sports SE-ATL and YES.

Moneyline: Hawks (+105) vs Nets (-127)

Spread: Hawks +1.5 (-107) vs Nets -1.5 (-113)

Total (O/U): Hawks o224.5 (-112) vs Nets u224.5 (-110)

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Atlanta Hawks will be without Trae Young who has been ruled out for at least four weeks due to a torn radial collateral ligament on his left hand. The Hawks have gone 2-0 in his absence, winning their last two games while holding both opponents to under one hundred points. Their current record sits at 26-32.

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are 1-1 in their last two games and are coming off an embarrassing 108-81 loss to the Orlando Magic. They shot 39.2% from the field and 25.8% from downtown in that game and fell to 22-36 as a result. Cam Thomas, who did not suit up during the game against the Magic, will also be unavailable in the upcoming Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

Trae Young joins Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu on the Hawks' injured players' list. Here is their projected starting lineup against the Nets.

PG- Dejounte Murray, SG- Bogdan Bogdanovic, SF- Saddiq Bey, PF- Jalen Johnson, C- Clint Capela

Meanwhile, for the Nets, Dariq Whitehead is their only other injured player aside from Cam Thomas. Without Thomas, they could opt for a non-traditional starting lineup like they had against the Magic in their last contest, here is what that looks like.

PG- Dennis Schroder, SG- Mikal Bridges, SF- Dorian Finney-Smith, PF- Cam Johnson, C- Nic Claxton

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Dejounte Murray has an over/under of 22.5 points which is slightly above his season average of 21.5 points per game. The Nets have always found a way to limit him as Murray's season average against them is just 16.5 points on 32.4 FG%. Without Young, the defense could focus on him more so it would be safer to bet on his under.

Mikal Bridges' over/under in points is at 23.5. While he's scored under this in each of the last five times he's played, he is going up against the Atlanta Hawks in this clash. In the two games that the Hawks and Nets have played this season, he has scored 45 and 32. Bet on his over since the Hawks' defense has proven ineffective in slowing him down.

Meanwhile, Nic Claxton has an over/under of 9.5 on rebounds. While he's averaged 9.9 boards per game this season, he's gotten under nine rebounds in his last five contests. He will be going up against Clint Capela who's been a monster on the boards and has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in three of his last five outings so betting on Claxton to go under 9.5 is a better option.

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Nets are favored to win over the Atlanta Hawks. They've been ineffective in containing Mikal Bridges this season and with Trae Young not around to make up the difference, the Nets could easily run away with the game.

The Nets also have the advantage of playing at home. Despite the Hawks having the momentum after winning two straight, expect the Nets to come away with the win. Based on both these teams' recent offensive performances, they are likely to go over the total.