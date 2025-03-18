Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 18 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks conclude their two-game road trip on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Hornets are coming off a four-game road trip wherein they surprisingly went 2-2.

Atlanta began the short trip at the Barclays Center versus the Brooklyn Nets, falling 122-114. The Hornets, on the other hand, ended their trip with a disappointing showing against the LA Clippers, getting blown out 123-88.

Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams. The Hawks are trying to sweep a four-game series against the Hornets for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA Season. The last time Charlotte defeated the Hawks was on April 10, 2024.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Injury Reports

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a whopping nine players on their injury report, eight of which are listed as out. Trae Young is tagged as probable with tendinitis in his right Achilles, but he is expected to suit up. Daeqwon Plowden, Jacob Toppin and Wallace Keaton are not injured but are inactive due to their two-way contract status.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson have already been ruled out for the season. Larry Nance Jr. is scheduled to be re-evaluated later this month, while Caris LeVert is dealing with knee soreness and Clint Capela is out due to personal reasons.

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets topped the Atlanta Hawks with 10 players on their injury report. LaMelo Ball and Garrett Marcus are listed as probable, so they are expected to play on Tuesday night. Miles Bridges is getting rested, while Damion Baugh and KJ Simpson sit this one out due to their two-way deals.

Tidjane Salaun is on assignment to the NBA G League, while Josh Okogie has not played since Jan. 31 due to a hamstring issue. Tre Mann, Brandon Miller and Grant Williams have all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Zaccharie Risacher | F - Mouhamed Gueye | C - Onyeka Okungwu

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okungwu Terance Mann Caris LeVert Vit Krejci Georges Niang Clint Capela Keaton Wallace Kobe Bufkin Garrison Mathews Mouhamed Gueye Larry Nance Jr. Daeqwon Plowden Jacob Toppin Dom Barlow

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Nick Smith Jr. | F - DaQuan Jeffries | F - Josh Green | C - Mark Williams

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center LaMelo Ball Brandon Miller Josh Green Miles Bridges Mark Williams Tre Mann Nick Smith Jr. Josh Okogie Grant Williams Jusuf Nurkic Marcus Garrett DaQuan Jeffries Wendell Moore Jr. Tidjane Salaun Moussa Diabate KJ Simpson Seth Curry Damion Baugh Taj Gibson

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets game?

The Hawks-Hornets game is scheduled to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina with a start time of 7 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

