Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in their first game since the All-Star break. The Bulls won both their previous meetings against the Hawks in back-to-back games in late December and will be looking to build on that.

The Hawks are coming off a 130-109 win against the Orlando Magic, with Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the team in scoring. He shot an efficient 69.2% from the field, racking up 23 points in just 26 minutes.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to five games after beating the Sacramento Kings 125-118 in their previous fixture. DeMar DeRozan was exceptional against the Kings, scoring 16 field goals on the way to 38 points.

The Atlanta Hawks (28-30) are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets ranked above them. They will look to extend their two-game winning streak as they take on the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls (38-21) are second in the Eastern Conference standings, holding an identical win-loss record as the No.1 ranked Miami Heat. They will face the Miami Heat in a couple of games, hoping to dethrone them as the leaders in the East.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Forward John Collins is listed as doubtful, nursing a strain to his right foot. He has missed the last three games and is likely to be out for the Bulls match-up as well. While Gorgui Dieng will also not be available due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason John Collins Doubtful Right foot strain Gorgui Dieng Out Personal reasons

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso will be unavailable for the team's encounter with the Hawks, dealing with injuries to their left and right wrists respectively. The Bulls will play without the services of Lonzo Ball as he sits out with a meniscus tear in his left knee. All other players will be available for Billy Donovan to utilize.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Williams Out Left wrist ligament tear Alex Caruso Out Right wrist fracture Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will play with Trae Young and Kevin Huerter as the team’s starting backcourt, with support from De’Andre Hunter at small forward. Danilo Gallinari will start as a power forward, with Clint Capela manning the paint to round out the starting lineup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu will most likely see the most minutes coming off the bench, with Lou Williams and Delon Wright chipping in as well. Kevin Knox and Jalen Johnson could be used for short spurts, adding depth to the rotation.

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu will be the Bulls’ starting point guard, with Zach LaVine returning to the starting lineup at shooting guard. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan will fill forward positions, with Nikola Vucevic as the team’s starting center.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls “Right now, he’s the league MVP in my eyes”



Tristan Thompson on DeMar DeRozan “Right now, he’s the league MVP in my eyes”Tristan Thompson on DeMar DeRozan https://t.co/PerWu2T66l

Coby White and Tony Bradley will play crucial roles coming off the bench, with support from Troy Brown and Malcolm Hill. New signing Tristian Thompson could make his debut for the Bulls, coming off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Foward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Shooting Guard – Zach LaVine | Small Foward – Javonte Green | Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

Edited by David Nyland