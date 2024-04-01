Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks clash in a potential 9-10 seed matchup in the play-in tournament preview on Monday. Both teams have had near-identical seasons. The Bulls hold the upper hand with a 36-39 record, while the Hawks are 34-40. They could easily swap places over the final stretch of the season.

The conference rivals face off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the previous two games, winning the season series, too. Chicago is coming off one of its most impressive wins after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks lost 122-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, but they had a four-game winning streak before that, during which, they beat the league-leading Boston Celtics twice.

Monday's game could be as close as it gets between the Bulls and Hawks, owing to their form and momentum heading into the contest.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Reports Apr. 1

Another identical situation between the Bulls and Hawks has been their injury struggles. Both have lost star players and starters to injuries for brief stretches and even season-ending situations in some cases. The Hawks and Bulls enter Monday's contest with similar injury status again.

Atlanta Hawks injury report

Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Mouhamed Gueye, Onyeka Okongwu and Trae Young will be on the sidelines for the Hawks. Meanwhile, Kobe Bufkin and Jalen Johnson are questionable.

Player Status Injury Saddiq Bey Out Left knee, torn ACL Kobe Bufkin Questionable Left big toe sprain AJ Griffin Out Right ankle sprain Mouhammed Gueye Out Right UCL sprain Jalen Johnson Questionable Right ankle sprain Trae Young Out Left finger torn ligament

Chicago Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball, Julian Phillips, Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine are ruled out. Ball, Williams and LaVine are out with season-ending injuries, while Phillips is out indefinitely.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Knee surgery Julian Phillips Out Right foot sprain Patrick Williams Out Left foot surgery Zach LaVine Out Right foot surgery

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Last Game Stats and Summary

The Chicago Bulls bagged a 136-126 road win to seal a season series win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12. The Bulls got invaluable contributions from DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosumnu, who had 29 points apiece on 10-of-17 and 12-of-18 shooting, respectively. Nikola Vucevic and Coby White also had 20-point outings. Chicago shot 55.4%, including 46.4% from 3.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' top contributors, Bogdan Bogdanovic and DeAndre Hunter, came off the bench. The former scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, while the latter had 23. Trae Young and the rest of the starters scored 10+ points, too. However, they weren't as efficient. Atlanta went 46.8% from the floor.

The Bulls remain favorites to complete the season series sweep with homecourt advantage and momentum from their win over the Timberwolves.