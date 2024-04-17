Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament | April 17, 2024 

The Chicago Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 9-10 seed matchup. Playing in a do-or-die contest for the second consecutive year, the Bulls hope to replicate last year's success and advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been in the play-in four three consecutive seasons but never in a 9-10 seed elimination game.

However, they have personnel who have often been in crunch situations. On the other hand, the Bulls lack some firepower, but they have been solid in close matchups, which allowed them to avoid the lottery this season and secure a play-in seed against expectations.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls preview, betting tips, odds and prediction for 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

Money line: Hawks +125, Bulls -154

Spread: Hawks +3 (-109), Bulls -3 (-111)

Total (o/u): Hawks o221.5 (-112), Bulls u221.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Hawks enter this game without any momentum or form after succumbing to six straight losses to end the regular season. They played five playoff-bound teams and one lottery team, the Charlotte Hornets. However, Atlanta failed to grab a win in that game, too. Four of those losses came after Trae Young's long-awaited return, so there are many things to work on for the Hawks.

They are the fourth-worst defensive team with a 118.4 rating, and they played like one amid this stretch. Their serviceable offense, which finished 12th with a 116.4 rating, wasn't at its best, too. Trae Young must rediscover his rhythm for this game to give the Hawks a legitimate shot.

On the other hand, the Bulls shrugged off a 10-17 start this season to go 29-26 the rest of the way. Despite season-ending injuries to Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams, the Bulls have stayed afloat behind DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Alex Caruso's invaluable contributions.

However, Chicago is coming off a streaky run, going 5-5 in its last 10 games. The improved offense helped the Bulls stay afloat, and that's what they will have to lean on ahead of Wednesday's knockout contest against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

Hawks starting lineup

PG - Trae Young, SG - Dejounte Murray, SF - Bogdan Bogdanovic, PF - DeAndre Hunter, C - Clint Capela

The Hawks' rotation could include Garrison Matthews, Bruno Fernando and AJ Griffin. The starters could still play the bulk of the minutes.

Bulls starting lineup

PG - Coby White, SG - Ayo Dosunmu, SF - Alex Caruso, PF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls' rotation could include Jevon Carter, Andre Drummond and Torrey Craig. Dalen Terry and Javonte Green's minutes could be up if Dosunmu and Drummond are downgraded to out. They are questionable entering the contest.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Betting Tips

DeMar DeRozan's points total is 28.5. He's favored to go over on it. DeRozan is coming off five 30-point outings in six games, so he likely scores over 28 points.

Trae Young's assists total is 10.5. He's favored to go over after averaging 10.0 assists per game since his comeback.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray's points total is 23.5. He's favored to go under after averaging 20.6 ppg in April.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Chicago Bulls to win against the Atlanta Hawks with a -154 to +125 money line. Chicago also gets the nod with a -3.5 spread. The Hawks are predicted to cover a +3 spread. This game could be a close one.

The playoff atmosphere throws out the recent form factor, giving either team a legitimate shot at emerging as the winner. That's what the Hawks will hope for after enduring a six-game losing streak entering this contest.

The Bulls remain likely to win because of their better roster balance and talent in comparison.

