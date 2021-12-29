Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the Chicago Bulls, in an exciting matchup at the United Center on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive game between the two teams. In the first game, the Bulls secured a stunning 130-118 win over the Hawks.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine continued their brilliance as the duo combined for 65 points on the night. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 17 rebounds, contributing to the Bulls' impressive effort on the night. The win against Atlanta has helped them further solidify their 2nd place ranking in the East. They will be hoping to make it two wins in two against the Hawks, which would put some more pressure on the #1 ranked Nets.

However, the Hawks will come into this next encounter locked in, hoping to avoid two consecutive defeats to the Bulls. The team had a wide array of stars out due to Covid, but the Hawks have slowly gotten back to full strength and will look to respond positively to their recent defeat.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29, 9:00 PM ET [THursday, December 30, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks have not had the greatest of runs in their last few games, losing four of their last five. This slump could be attributed to the outbreak of Covid cases within the team. Nonetheless, their disappointing run of results has seen them fall to eleventh place in the East.

The Hawks will look to turn things around as they seek revenge on the Bulls. A win in this game will help them end their run of poor performances, while also boosting the team's morale for their upcoming fixtures.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Watch every single 3 ⬇️



@camreddish x @UPS Another big night for Cam: 33 PTS | Career High 8/13 3PM 🔥Watch every single 3 ⬇️ Another big night for Cam: 33 PTS | Career High 8/13 3PM 🔥 Watch every single 3 ⬇️ @camreddish x @UPS https://t.co/4JrLLBZnhm

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has played brilliantly for the Hawks this season. The young star has gone on to better his stats from last season and seems to be in the reckoning for the second All-Star selection of his career. He is averaging 27.3 PPG and 9.3 APG while shooting at a career-best 45.6% efficiency. In his most recent outing, Young put up 29 points against the Bulls. This time he will be hoping to produce a little something extra to lead his Atlanta Hawks team to victory at the United Center.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Play of the Game presented by Back like he never left ❄️Play of the Game presented by @StateFarm Back like he never left ❄️ Play of the Game presented by @StateFarm https://t.co/dB4yWAn0QH

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Skylar Mays, F - Chaundee Brown Jr., F - Cam Reddish, C - Clint Capela

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. All of their new recruits have been brilliant and that has led to them having one of the best records in the East. Chicago are 21-10 and sit second in the Conference, behind only the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bulls have had their problems with COVID recently, but have shown toughness and depth throughout the season. In the last game against the Hawks they were boosted by great outings from DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. Coach Billy Donovan will be hoping for more of the same from the trio to ensure the team comes away with a victory in this game.

Key Player - Demar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been in the news all season long, due to his terrific performance with the Chicago Bulls. The veteran has lit up the fourth quarter this season and leads the league with 7.9 points per period. On the back of his amazing performances, the Bulls now look likely to make their first playoff appearance in 5 years.

He is averaging 27 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 50.6% from the floor. It is safe to assume that DeRozan has already made his case to be named in this year's All-Star team.

However, his goal for the season is to help the Bulls team compete for the championship. The 32-year-old had a stunning 35 point night in the previous game. He will be keen to repeat his exploits and help the franchise to another win at home.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



34 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 63% FG

29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 54% FG

38 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast, 46% FG

26 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast, 61% FG

24 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 45% FG

35 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast, 70% FG



RT to vote #NBAAllStar DeMar DeRozan in December:34 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 63% FG29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 54% FG38 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast, 46% FG26 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast, 61% FG24 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 45% FG35 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast, 70% FGRT to vote @DeMar_DeRozan DeMar DeRozan in December:34 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 63% FG29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 54% FG38 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast, 46% FG26 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast, 61% FG24 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 45% FG35 pts, 5 reb, 10 ast, 70% FGRT to vote @DeMar_DeRozan #NBAAllStar https://t.co/f4v4eXq0vT

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Javonte Green, F - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic

Hawks vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks are two teams with brilliant offensive units. Both scored a combined total of 248 points in their last encounter. However, when considering the strength of the teams on both ends of the floor, the Bulls once again look like favorites to take home the win.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Bulls game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All NBA games will be streamed live on the official NBA app. The Hawks vs Bulls game will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Southeast

Edited by David Nyland