Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Chicago leading the series 2-0. The Bulls most recently beat the Hawks 136-126 on Feb. 12.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 1.

The Bulls hold a 139-119 all-time advantage against the Hawks. Chicago won the most recent game between the two teams behind DeMar DeRozan’s 29 points, three rebounds and five assists. Ayo Dosunmu had 29 points as well, along with seven assists, one steal and a block. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta off the bench with 28 points.

The Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls game is scheduled for Monday, April 1, at United Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SE-ATL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+124) vs. Bulls (-149)

Spread: Hawks (+3) vs. Bulls (-3)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o224) vs. Bulls -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Hawks (34-40) are 10th in the East with a 5.5-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets. They are almost certain to play the Chicago Bulls (36-39, ninth in East) in the play-in tournament. The result of Monday’s game could decide if the two teams switch spots going into the tourney.

Atlanta most recently lost 122-113 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Dejounte Murray had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 27 points. With Chicago playing the second game of a back-to-back on Monday, it needs to ensure it doesn’t give up an easy win to Atlanta this late in the season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Hawks will be without Trae Young (finger), Saddiq Bey (ACL), Mouhamed Gueye (elbow), Onyeka Okongwu (toe) and AJ Griffin (ankle) on Monday. Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Kobe Bufkin (toe) are questionable. Atlanta coach Quin Snyder should start:

PG: Bogdan Bogdanovic SG: Dejounte Murray SF: De’Andre Hunter PF: Vit Krejci C: Clint Capela

The Hawks’ key substitutes should be Bruno Fernando, Wesley Matthews and Garrison Mathews.

Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (right foot), Patrick Williams (left foot) and Julian Phillips (right foot sprain). Bulls coach Billy Donovan should start:

PG: Ayo Dosunmu SG: Coby White SF: DeMar DeRozan PF: Alex Caruso C: Nikola Vucevic

Chicago’s key substitutes should be Andre Drummond, Javonte Green and Torrey Craig.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Dejounte Murray has an over/under of 26.5 points. While Murray has been on a tear recently, he might not score more than 26.5 points on Monday.

Ayo Dosunmu has an over/under of 13.5 points. This should be an easy pick for the over as Dosunmu is a key piece of the Bulls’ offensive unit.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bulls at home. The Hawks are dealing with too many injuries and they are playing on the road. Chicago should get the win and cover the spread. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 224 points.