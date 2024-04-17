Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups and depth chart for April 17 | 2024 NBA play-in tournament

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago, with tipoff slated for 9:30 p.m. ET. The contest marks the second matchup of the NBA's play-in tournament, featuring the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds vying for advancement. The winner will challenge the No. 7 vs. No. 8 seed matchup loser.

Atlanta (36-46) concluded the regular season as the No. 10 seed, occupying third place in their division. They head into this matchup following one of their toughest stretches of the season, dropping six consecutive games and seven of their last nine outings.

They've maintained a slightly above .500 record at home, tallying a 21-20 mark. However, their performance on the road has been subpar, struggling with a 15-26 record.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls (39-43) hold the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference and rank fourth in the Central Division. They wrapped up their regular season with a narrow 120-119 overtime defeat to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Bulls have faced challenges on their home court, evident in their record below .500, standing at 20-21.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Apr. 17

The Atlanta Hawks have provided an injury report listing three players who will remain sidelined for their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Jalen Johnson is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Saddiq Bey has a left knee torn ACL and Onyeka Okongwu is nursing a left big toe sprain.

Player Status Injury Saddiq Bey Out Left knee torn ACL Jalen Johnson Out Right ankle sprain Onyeka Okongwu Out Left big toe sprain

Chicago Bulls injury report for Apr. 17

The Chicago Bulls have released an injury report listing seven players, with Andre Drummond (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (quad) marked as questionable for their upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, Julian Philips is sidelined with a foot injury, and Onuralp Bitim is nursing a right-eye retina issue. Lonzo Ball is recovering from a knee injury, and Zach Lavine remains out due to a right foot ailment. Patrick Williams continues to be sidelined with a left foot injury.

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young Kobe Bufkin Vit Krejci SG Dejounte Murray Trent Forrest SF Bogdan Bogdanovic Garrison Mathews AJ Griffin PF De'Andre Hunter Mouhamed Gueye Wesley Matthews C Clint Capela Bruno Fernandes

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Coby White Jevon Carter SG Ayo Dosunmu * Dalen Terry SF Alex Caruso Javonte Green PF DeMar DeRozan Torrey Craig C Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond *

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls?

The showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls for the NBA's play-in tournament is scheduled for tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and available for live streaming on NBA League pass. Viewers can access NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

