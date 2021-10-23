Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will resume their season by going on the road to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, to take on the winless Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following their impressive win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, the Atlanta Hawks look forward to adding the Cleveland Cavaliers to their list of victims in the new season. Trae Young and crew are expected to put on another defensive clinic to stifle the Wine and Gold’s already limited offense.

Atlanta Hawks Fan @atlhawkstime11 Trae Young tonight in the Hawks season opener vs the Mavs: 19 points

14 assists

1 steal

40% 3PT(2-5)

+21

Coach Nate McMillan’s team got a taste of what Cam Reddish could offer this season and will be banking on the young forward to keep going with his solid play. DeAndre Hunter, who was previously sidelined for a long time because of injury, spent the last game making Luka Doncic’s life difficult and should provide more of that leechlike defense on Collin Sexton.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping that Darius Garland has already recovered from an ankle sprain he suffered in the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. If coach J.B. Bickerstaff opts to bring him in against the Atlanta Hawks, he will surely add a much-needed scoring punch to a woeful offense.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks spent much of the offseason, training camp and the preseason trying to get back the players who were rehabilitating from various injuries. Of the lot, only Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okungwu are yet to play.

Gallinari is questionable with left shoulder soreness while Okungwu is recovering from surgery on a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The No. 6 overall draft pick last season does not yet have a definite timetable yet on his return.

Players: Status: Reason: Danilo Gallinari Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Soreness Onyeka Okungwu Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Injury Recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Like the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers only have two names on their injury list. Darius Garland was listed questionable after that game against the Memphis Grizzlies and was held out in their last game. He could be back to play against the Atlanta Hawks as a game-time decision.

Dylan Windler also did not play the last game due to hip soreness. Like Garland, he’s a game-time decision for coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Player: Status: Reason: Darius Garland Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Dylan Windler Probable Injury/Illnes - Hip; Sore

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young will quarterback the Atlanta Hawks’ flamboyant offense with sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic keeping the defense honest from the shooting guard position.

DeAndre Hunter and John Collins will occupy the forward positions with the latter handling power forward duties beside center Clint Capela. The length and athleticism of Hunter and Collins suffocated the Dallas Mavericks’ frontline and would be a tough test for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ huge frontcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener

J.B. Bickerstaff has stubbornly stuck to an imposing lineup that has been exposed quite often defensively. He will likely stick to that if he sees that it’ll help his young team develop.

Jarrett Allen will patrol the lane and showcase his rim-protecting skills. The No. 3 overall pick in this season’s draft, Evan Mobley, will take the power forward spot. His deft ball-handling and smooth jump shots will keep John Collins busy all night. Rounding off the frontline is another lengthy big in Lauri Markkanen. He will look to space the floor with outside shooting.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs Making history on his first day.Per Elias, @evanmobley is just the second player in NBA history with 17PTS, 9REB, 6AST, 1STL and 1BLK in a league debut. #LetEmKnow Making history on his first day.Per Elias, @evanmobley is just the second player in NBA history with 17PTS, 9REB, 6AST, 1STL and 1BLK in a league debut.#LetEmKnow https://t.co/KTxeZVjZUu

Like their last game, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be cautious with Darius Garland and start Ricky Rubio, who played well in their home opener. Collin Sexton dropped 33 points as the main scoring threat and will continue to lead the offense for the Cavs from the shooting guard spot.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - DeAndre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

