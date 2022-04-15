Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 15th, 2022 | NBA season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for the last time this season. Friday’s winner between the two teams will clinch the Eastern Conference’s 8th seed and a date with the top-seeded Miami Heat on Sunday.

Atlanta has had Cleveland’s number in the regular season, winning three of their head-to-head battles. The rubber match, though, is an entirely different scenario where both teams have largely equal chances of winning.

Atlanta reached this stage by hammering the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. The Hawks’ blistering start to both halves was the biggest factor in eliminating the Hornets. They’ll be looking to do the same for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland’s young roster could not afford another flat start in their biggest game of the season. The Cavs’ pathetic first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets practically cost them the game. Despite arguably playing better than the Nets in the last three quarters, they just couldn’t overcome their horrific first 12 minutes.

The biggest news coming into this game is the potential return of All-Star center Jarrett Allen for the Cavaliers. Allen has been sidelined since March 6 due to a broken middle finger. He will be crucial even in limited minutes if he does see the court tonight.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), who played in the Hawks’ game versus the Hornets, is listed as questionable. Starting power forward John Collins (finger and foot) and key reserve Lou Williams (back) will not suit up for Atlanta.

Player Status Reason Bogdanovic, Bogdan Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Collins, John Out Injury/Illness - Right Ring Finger; Sprain, Right Foot Strain Williams, Lou Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Discomfort

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen has been upgraded to questionable. Collin Sexton (knee) and Dean Wade (knee) are both ruled out for the elimination game.

Player Status Reason Allen, Jarrett Questionable Injury/Illness - Left 3rd Finger; Fracture Sexton, Collin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscal Tear Wade, Dean Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Surgery

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spread - April 15, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total points (Over and Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 43-39 -135 Over 223 (-110) -2 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 44-38 +115 Under 223 (-110) +2 (-110)

The Atlanta Hawks have been through this before last year when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and gave the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks fits. They know what it takes to win on the road in crucial games. More importantly, they have Trae Young, who seems to relish the hostility of playing away from the Hawks’ home floor.

Jarrett Allen’s presence or absence could be huge in this series. If he’s in decent shape, he will be able to provide quality minutes on both ends of the floor. His chemistry with both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley could help the team end their long playoff drought.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Without John Collins, Danilo Gallinari has been given more minutes and scoring opportunities as the Hawks’ starting power forward. He’s averaged 18.4 points on 55.6% shooting. Atlanta is 5-12 against the spread on the road in their last 17 games. The Hawks are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 road games versus the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Darius Garland played like a man possessed in their loss to the Brooklyn Nets and finished with 34 points despite all the attention he gets on defense. Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Atlanta. The total has gone OVER in 14 of Cleveland's last 20 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starling Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks huddling around head coach Nate McMillan. [Photo: Peachtree Hoops]

Head coach Nate McMillan will likely roll out the same starting unit that carved up the Charlotte Hornets on defense. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter should resume their backcourt partnership. Danilo Gallinari gets his new starting power forward post alongside De’Andre Hunter as the small forward.

Clint Capela gets his usual spot in the post.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to extend their improbable season. [Photo: Denver Stiffs]

If Jarrett Allen plays, he may likely come off the bench. Evan Mobley should start in Allen’s place and will have Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro in the frontline. Caris LeVert and Darius Garland will man the backcourt.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta's last 6 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta's last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference. The total has gone OVER in 14 of Cleveland's last 20 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - De’Andre Hunter | Center - Clint Capela

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Evan Mobley

