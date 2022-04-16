Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will play another win-or-go-home game, this time on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Behind Trae Young’s 24 points and 11 assists, the Hawks roared to a 132-103 win to eliminate the Charlotte Hornets in the Nine-Ten Game on Wednesday. Last year’s Eastern Conference finalists are confident they can get back into the playoffs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will make their second and final attempt to reach the playoffs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving proved too much for the young Cavs 115-108 in their first try on Tuesday in the Seven-Eight Game. They will be hoping to do better on Friday.

Atlanta won three of the four meetings, including the last three, this season. The Hawks rolled by Cleveland 131-107 in Atlanta on March 31, their most recent game.

The possible return of All-Star center Jarrett Allen could swing the game in the Cavs’ favor. Even if less than 100%, Allen will be a crucial factor, particularly as a rim deterrent.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, April 15; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, April 16; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Atlanta Hawks preview

The Atlanta Hawks were firing on all cylinders in their win over the Charlotte Hornets. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Atlanta Hawks can salvage what has been a largely underachieving season if they can get into the postseason. Given their experience and chemistry, they wanted to springboard from their run last season. Instead, they were 17-25 in mid-January. But a seven-game winning streak began a 26-14 run for the rest of the season. Beating the Cavaliers will be a big step in rectifying their campaign.

Much of the attention was given to Trae Young, and deservedly so. However, De’Andre Hunter was quietly spectacular in the Hawks’ win over the Hornets. Hunter was all over the floor playing hard-nosed and smart basketball.

Atlanta would suddenly look more threatening if Hunter repeats that kind of effort.

Atlanta Hawks predicted lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De’Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela

Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Playing in front of their home crowd should help the inexperienced Cleveland Cavaliers. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed their nerves against the battle-tested Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Their putrid start put them on their heels early. Despite playing well the rest of the way, they couldn’t overcome their slow start.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

If he’s cleared to play, Jarrett Allen could come off the bench and bring energy, defense and an inside presence. The Darius Garland and Allen pick-and-roll game was sorely missed against the Nets. They will be looking to create havoc on those plays.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Caris LeVert | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Evan Mobley

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spread - April 15, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 43-39 -135 Over 223 (-110) -2 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 44-38 +115 Under 223 (-110) +2 (-110)

Trae Young became a sensation by playing the villain against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in last year's playoffs. He and the Hawks bring more poise, big-game experience and arguably the better roster in their matchup against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers should have learned their lessons against the Brooklyn Nets. They can’t afford another stinker in the game’s first 12 minutes to avoid an exhausting climb back into the game. It’s likely going to come down to the breaks of the game to decide the winner of these two teams.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Trae Young is averaging 28.6 points on 44.9% shooting from the field to go with 11.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Atlanta is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Cleveland. Atlanta is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

In his last 5 games, Darius Garland has averaged 25.2 points on 48.5% shooting. The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland's last 6 games. Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing at home against Atlanta.

Hawks vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Hawks’ composure showed against the talented but inexperienced Charlotte Hornets. Cleveland should no longer be surprised at how tough the games are on this level after seeing the Brooklyn Nets play.

If Jarrett Allen plays, the Cavs might just continue pushing their Cinderella season.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Cavaliers’ last 7 games played in April. The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland's last 6 games. The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Hawks’ last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

Where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game

ESPN will cover the game live on national TV.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein