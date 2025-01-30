Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 30 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to end their regular season without a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a 2-0 record against Cleveland, they can sweep the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference on Thursday. However, the Hawks face a though challenge due to the unavailability of Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers host their opponents on short rest. After a 126-106 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, they will face the only team they haven't beaten in their conference. Although Atlanta is dealing with injuries, the Cavaliers know what their opponents are capable of.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks injury report

Cody Zeller (not with team), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Clint Capela (back), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) are unavailable. Trae Young, ruled probable, is expected to play. Daeqwon Plowden did not travel to Cleveland following his G League assignment.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Sam Merrill (illness) is questionable while Caris LeVert (wrist), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (knee) are on the inactive list.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Trae Young Keaton Wallace Vit Krejci Garrison Matthews Dyson Daniels De'Andre Hunter Dominick Barlow Zaccharie Risacher David Roddy Mouhamed Gueye Onyeka Okongwu Larry Nance Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Jaylon Tyson Max Strus Sam Merrill Emoni Bates Evan Mobley Georges Niang Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key Matchups

Onyeka Okongwu vs Jarrett Allen

The Hawks outrebounded the Cavaliers in two games this season when Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson started. Without them, Onyeka Okongwu must step up to sustain Atlanta's dominance on the boards.

The Hawks averaged 12.0 offensive rebounds per game in their two wins against the Cavaliers. Okongwu could help prevent their opponents from flipping that stat in their favor on Thursday.

Jarrett Allen often feasts on undersized frontlines. He could do the same against the Hawks and prevent their hosts from sweeping them in the season series.

Evan Mobley vs. Zaccharie Risacher

Evan Mobley will be another problem the Hawks have to contend with on the boards. He is not an aggressive rebounder like Allen, but his size, length and experience give him the advantage over Zaccharie Risacher in the paint.

The Cavs can dominate the game if Mobley can assert himself on both ends against the rookie.

Donovan Mitchell vs Dyson Daniels

The matchup to watch out for in the Hawks-Cavaliers tussle will be the one-on-one duel between Donovan Mitchell and Dyson Daniels. Spida, one of the NBA's most explosive scorers, has struggled against Atlanta, largely because of Daniels.

In the Cavs' two losses to the Hawks, Mitchell has shot 15-for-47, including 6-for-24 from deep. The Cavaliers will be tough to beat if the All-Star guard can win his head-to-head matchup with Daniels.

