Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 30, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Atlanta is ninth in the East with a 22-25 record, while Cleveland leads the conference with a 22-25 record.

The two teams have played each other 245 times in the regular season, with Atlanta holding a 132-113 lead. This will be their third and final game this season. The Hawks have been one of the only few teams to have the Cavs' number this season as they lead the series 2-0.

They last met Nov. 29, when Atlanta won 117-101 behind Trae Young’s 21 points and 11 assists. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 29 points.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (+375) vs. Cavaliers (-500)

Spread: Hawks (+10) vs. Cavaliers (-10)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o237.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u237.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Hawks have been mediocre for most of the season with flashes of excellence in between. They are going through an exceptionally rough patch with six straight losses, the most recent being a 100-96 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Trae Young tried to power his team with 21 points and nine assists in a low-scoring game, but it wasn’t enough. The Hawks are 11-14 on the road, a record that is only likely to get worse Thursday.

The Cavaliers made light work of the Miami Heat on Wednesday and got a 126-106 win. They also rested Darius Garland for the first half of a back-to-back, so he should be fresh and raring to go on Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell had no issues dismantling the Heat with 34 points, as he found able support in Evan Mobley who had 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The Cavs are on a two-game winning streak but they are fresh off of losing three straight. They have won just five of the past 10 games.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 23.5, which is over his season average of 22.7 points. He has not crossed that mark in the past four games either, so he could be due for a big game. Take a risk and bet the over.

Darius Garland’s points total is set at 21.5. After being rested for Wednesday’s game, he should be fresh Thursday and carry the offensive responsibility of his team as his teammates are expected to have tired legs. Bet on the over.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavs to get a win at home. While Atlanta has had Cleveland’s number so far this season, that trend is likely to change Thursday. The Cavaliers should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total exceeds 237.5 points.

