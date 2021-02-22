Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a 2020-21 NBA game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in terrible form, losing their last ten games. They have struggled offensively and have the worst offensive rating in the competition this season. Their defense has suffered due to a plethora of injuries to key players, while the impending trade of Andre Drummond has resulted in an unsettled roster.

𝗨𝗽 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁: We take on the Cavs on the road Tuesday. Tip is set for 7pm ET.



🗓: https://t.co/eKMMTxSi22 pic.twitter.com/vpqhB2WcdX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 22, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have relied a bit too much on the exploits of Trae Young. They are themselves toying with the idea of trading John Collins, who has been their second-best player this season.

The Atlanta Hawks have also been in indifferent recent form, losing four of their last six games.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, February 23rd; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, February 24th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young and John Collins have been the Atlanta Hawks' best players this season.

The Atlanta Hawks had started the season well despite the number of long-term absentees they have to deal with. But they have lost their way in recent weeks. Trae Young is still producing consistently but has been left with too much to do in too many games.

The Atlanta Hawks come into this matchup with the likes of Rajon Rondo, De’Andre Hunter, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic missing. However, Clint Capela is expected to continue his recent form at both ends of the court.

Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari came good off the bench with 12 points apiece in their previous outing. The duo could be key from the bench again.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young has proved to be absolutely crucial to the Atlanta Hawks’ offence this campaign. He is coming off a huge 35-point and 15-assist performance against the Denver Nuggets in his last outing.

Young is shooting at a decent 37.9% from the 3-point zone and is averaging 26.9 points and 9.5 assists this season. The Atlanta Hawks have a decent chance of winning this game, thanks to Trae Young's form.

.@TheTraeYoung continues to show you what he's about.



❄️ 35 PTS

❄️ 15 AST

❄️ 6 REB

❄️ W



📹 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/zJTQVrkToI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 22, 2021

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - John Collins, F - Cam Reddish, C - Clint Capela.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have seemingly lost the plot in recent games, suffering at both ends of the court.

Nevertheless, Collin Sexton has been the one shining light in the absence of the likes of Larry Nance Jr., Taurean Prince and Mathew Dellavedova, who are all expected to be out for a few weeks.

Jarrett Allen is the 3rd player over the last 30 seasons with 25 points and 15 rebounds on 100% FG in a game, joining Dwight Howard and Dikembe Mutombo. pic.twitter.com/dZIsjqmhtU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2021

Kevin Love has recently started attending training but is still some way off a return.

With Drummond’s future uncertain, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of some big performances from the likes of Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen. Darius Garland is fit to start; he registered 21 points and eight assists in his last game.

Key Player – Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has been the best player for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Collin Sexton has been impressive for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 22.9 points and a steal every game.

His 3-point shooting has been on point too (39.4% accuracy), but he has struggled for consistency in recent games. The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a horror run. They will look at Sexton to help them get more aggressive at both ends of the court.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Cedi Osman, C - Jarrett Allen.

Hawks vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked out of sorts and have not been offensively consistent.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have shown massive improvement in recent games. They are coming off an impressive victory against the Denver Nuggets and are the favorites against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Cavaliers game?

The local coverage of the Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup will be available on Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Ohio. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.