Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks in a riveting matchup in the 2021-22 NBA at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday.

It is the first road game for the Atlanta Hawks in the new season as they strive to go 2/2 early in the campaign. They started their campaign on a high note with an emphatic 113-87 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are winless this season, will play their third game of the campaign in front of their home fans. Although they are a high-scoring team, making stops has been difficult for them; they have already conceded a whopping 255 points in just two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 23rd; 6 PM ET (Sunday, October 24th; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Evan Mobley (#4) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The rebuild is not going well at the moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they are struggling to find their footing this season. Despite the presence they have had in the paint, they have not been able to make stops.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen could evolve into an elite rim protector, but he has not been given room to thrive in that role. His partnership with Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen, all seven-footers, on the frontcourt has not panned out well for the Cavaliers thus far.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Jae'Sean Tate (#8) of the Houston Rockets.

Collin Sexton has been a bright spot for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his efforts alone cannot guarantee victories for the team. Following a rather slow start to his campaign, the undersized shooting guard exploded for 33 points in his second outing against the Charlotte Hornets. But he did not get enough contributions from his teammates on the night.

Sexton has always been a top-level scorer, and he has shown that on multiple occasions. Efficiency from beyond the arc is a concern for the Cleveland Cavaliers guard, though, as his percentages have continually dropped over the years. Nonetheless, he gets the job done at the rim.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will once again rely on the scoring prowess of Sexton, heading into their fixture against the Atlanta Hawks. Playing against Bogdan Bogdanovic might be a challenge. But Sexton's ability to drive through the lane is outstanding, and should help him move past quick opponents like Bogdanovic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarret Allen.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Bogdan Bogdanovic (#13) of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket.

Winning against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks would undoubtedly be a morale booster as the Hawks get on the road to secure their second win of the season. They impressed in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and have a well-balanced team that could replicate their performance in their season opener in this game.

The Hawks still have a long way to go to clinch a playoff berth, but they have started their campaign well. Cam Reddish was lethal in their season opener, despite coming from the bench. He led the Hawks in scoring with 20 points, and also put in an impressive defensive shift.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young does it all for the Atlanta Hawks, and makes everyone in the team better. An unfortunate injury sidelined him in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which tipped the odds in favor of the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nevertheless, Young started his 2021-22 NBA campaign from where he left off last season. In the Hawks' season opener, he registered 19 points and 14 assists in 33 minutes of play. Although he is yet to find his shooting range, he could pose the biggest threat for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Hawks vs Cleveland Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are not the grittiest of defensive teams, but they have individual talents that can defend the perimeter and protect the rim. Offensively, they can hurt the Cavaliers in multiple ways, especially on the perimeter, because of the latter's lack of decent perimeter defenders.

Considering how both teams are set up, the Hawks are expected to come out on top in this game. The individual matchups do not favor the Cavaliers, and their bench is nowhere near as effective as that of the Hawks.

Although another high-scoring game could ensue, the Cleveland Cavaliers' poor defense might be their Achilles heel against a well-rounded Atlanta Hawks team.

Where to watch Hawks vs Cavaliers?

The matchup will be available for fans around the world to stream via the NBA League Pass. It will also be available on local networks BSOH and BSSE-ATL.

