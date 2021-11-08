Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will clash with the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday night. Steve Kerr's team has been exceptional this season, winning eight of their opening nine games.

What has set them apart from their rivals in the conference and the league is not the presence of Stephen Curry on their roster. It is their desire to give their all in defense. They have defended with gusto, and their defensive rating of 97.4 is the best in the entire league. Meanwhile, they have scored 113.9 points per game while allowing their opponents only 100.2.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak ahead of their clash against the Golden State Warriors. Their 4-6 record is underwhelming for a team that went 41-31 last season.

This season, the Hawks have scored 107.8 points per game while allowing their opponents 110. Atlanta, who shot 12.4 threes per game last season, are shooting only 10.5 this campaign.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have been lucky on the injury front this season. Most of their key players have been injury-free, playing most of the games. In their injury report for this game, Onyeka Okongwu has been listed as ou,t while John Collins is listed as probable.

Okongwu, who is healing from a right-shoulder surgery, is expected to make a return in January or February next year. Meanwhile, Collins has recovered well from his strained left foot, and will most likely be a part of the team on Monday.

Player Name Status Reason John Collins Probable Strained left foot Onyeka Okongwu Out Right shoulder surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors have added a new play for Gary Payton II when bigs guard him.

-Payton comes up for fake ball screen, his defender is drawn toward Steph Curry double

-Payton spins into quick roll down the lane

-Curry passes it to the elbow

-Iguodala/Draymond lobs it over the top The Warriors have added a new play for Gary Payton II when bigs guard him.-Payton comes up for fake ball screen, his defender is drawn toward Steph Curry double-Payton spins into quick roll down the lane-Curry passes it to the elbow-Iguodala/Draymond lobs it over the top https://t.co/orwoaW1dqE

The Golden State Warriors are slowly and steadily inching closer to the night when they play Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. The two, who have spent this season in rehabilitation thus far, have reportedly begun playing 3-on-3 games. That is a positive development towards their complete recovery and subsequent return.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala, who was sidelined for the previous game against the Houston Rockets, could sit out the Atlanta Hawks game too. Speaking to ESPN, Kerr had this to say about Iggy's injury:

“If he’s banged up at all, back-to-back or we’ve got a string of games, we’re going to try to find him some rest when we can,” Kerr said. “He said he’s sore, but shouldn’t be anything long term.”

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Recovery from Achilles tear Andre Iguodala Out Sore hip James Wiseman Out Recovery from knee injury

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

SLAM @SLAMonline Trae Young is a creator in every way. 20pt, 10 ast so far. (via @ATLHawks Trae Young is a creator in every way. 20pt, 10 ast so far. (via @ATLHawks) https://t.co/WNjLBezHvr

Atlanta will likely stick with the same lineup they have used thus far, except for John Collins, who will need to be replaced by another forward.

They will likely play Trae Young as the starting point guard. Young is averaging 23.3 points and 9.8 assists per game. Although he has been disappointing from the three-point line, his versatile attack has kept the team afloat.

He should start alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic in the backcourt, while De'Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela take up the frontcourt.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on a winning streak, and have no starters on their injury list. That means Kerr could play the same lineup for this game too. He will most likely start Stephen Curry alongside Jordan Poole, who is averaging 18.4 points this season. The two guards in the backcourt have been simply stunning.

The frontcourt, meanwhile, could be handled by Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The two forwards should be joined by Kevon Looney, who has taken on the role of the team's regular center this season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic| Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - Danilo Gallinari | Center - Clint Capela.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Edited by Bhargav