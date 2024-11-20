Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Atlanta Hawks travel to the West Coast to face the No. 1 Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. The game is a part of an eight-game slate on Wednesday night.

The Hawks are in the midst of a west road trip, going 1-1. They lost 114-110 in Portland against the Trail Blazers before beating the Sacramento Kings 109-108 on Monday. Atlanta is 7-8, good for fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have enjoyed a resurgence this season, occupying the No. 1 spot in the West, after missing the playoffs last season. The Warriors boast a 10-3 win-loss record, winning eight of their last 10 games, but lost their last outing, 102-99, to the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game will be headlined by the clash between two terrific guards, the Hawks’ Trae Young and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The two have been leading their teams in scoring this season and are expected to showcase their offensive exploits.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Aside from Curry and Young, the game will also feature some budding NBA stars. The Hawks will rely on their defensive ace Dyson Daniels, versatile forward Jalen Johnson and the 2024 draft top pick Zaccharie Risacher. For the Warriors, they will parade sharpshooter Buddy Hield, former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors injury reports

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will be without big man Cody Zeller due to personal reasons, while guard Vit Krejci is questionable due to an abductor injury. The injuries, though, won't affect the Hawks’ rotation, allowing them to be at full force against the West powerhouse.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be coming into the game relatively healthy. Center Kevin Looney and De’Anthony Melton are the only ones listed in their injury report. Looney will be a game-time decision because of illness, while Melton is day-to-day due to a knee sprain.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to field their starting lineup of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

POS STARTER 2ND Point Guard Trae Young Vit Krejci Shooting Guard Dyson Daniels Bogdan Bogdanovic Small Forward Zaccharie Risacher

De'Andre Hunter Power Forward Jalen Johnson David Roddy Center Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu



Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Golden State Warriors coudl start with Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Shooting Guard De'Anthony Melton Buddy Hield Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody Kyle Anderson Power Forward Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Center Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney



The Warriors-Hawks game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and the NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.