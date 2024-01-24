Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 24, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the most recent game being on March 17, 2023, a game that Atlanta won 127-119.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 24.

The Warriors hold a 151-147 all-time advantage against the Hawks. Atlanta won the most recent matchup behind Trae Young’s 25 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal. Steph Curry led the Dubs with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Chase Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SE-ATL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+240) vs. Warriors (-298)

Spread: Hawks (+7.5) vs. Warriors (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o234) vs. Warriors -110 (u234)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The Hawks are 10th in the East with a 18-25 record. They lost their past two games, the most recent being a 122-107 defeat at the Sacramento Kings. Dejounte Murray had 35 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the loss. Atlanta lost six of its past 10 games and is 10-13 on the road.

The Warriors (18-22, 12th in the West) haven’t played since Jan. 15. Their past two games were postponed after tragedy struck in the form of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic’s death. Before the postponements, Golden State dropped two straight against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Dubs are 11-11 at home and now is the time to get their act straight if they are to contend for a playoff spot.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Hawks will be without Trae Young on Wednesday as he was ruled out with concussion. De’Andre Hunter (knee), Wesley Matthews (calf), Vit Krejci (shoulder) and Mouhamed Gueye (back) are out as well. Bruno Fernandes is questionable with back spasms.

Atlanta coach Quin Snyder should start Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Matthews, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

The Warriors will be without Chris Paul (surgery on left hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring) and Moses Moody (calf). Brandin Podziemski is questionable due to an illness. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Dejounte Murray has an over/under of 26.5 points for the game, which is higher than his season average of 21.4 points. Murray, however, will have a bigger offensive load with Young not playing. Expect him to finish the night with over 26.5 points.

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points. Curry struggled in the past five games and didn’t cross that mark in any of them. With a long break, expect Curry to be back at his best and score over 28.5 points Wednesday.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors are favored at home against an injury-laden Hawks squad. Golden State has struggled throughout the season to put on a good run but the death of a beloved assistant coach could be the tipping point. Expect the Warriors to put together an iconic performance and cover the spread.

The Hawks might struggle to score in Young’s absence, thus, the team total should be under 234 points.

