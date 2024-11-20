Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 20, 2024

Two teams featuring their star point guards are set to clash in Wednesday’s Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors game. Trae Young and Steph Curry will go head-to-head for just the sixth time in their NBA careers as the Hawks travel to San Francisco to face the Warriors.

The two teams have split their last six meetings, with the Hawks claiming the most recent matchup in February, a 141-113 victory, despite Curry's dazzling 60-point performance.

The Hawks enter the contest riding high after a commanding win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, while the Warriors are coming off a loss to the LA Clippers.

Here are the details for the Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors game, set for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Hawks (+290) vs Warriors (-375)

Spread: Hawks +8.5 (-110) vs Warriors -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks o239.5 (-110) vs Warriors u239.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Atlanta Hawks currently hold the fifth spot in the crowded Eastern Conference standings with a 7-8 record. They are only one game ahead of the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls and 1.5 games behind the fourth-seed New York Knicks.

The Hawks have struggled on the road, holding a 3-4 away record, and have won five of their last 10 games. Trae Young continues to lead the team, averaging 22.6 points and 11.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson is enjoying a breakout season with 19.4 ppg and 9.9 rpg. Dyson Daniels has been a defensive standout, leading the league with 3.4 steals per game.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations early in the season. They rank in the top five for offensive, defensive, and net ratings and currently sit atop the Western Conference. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and boast a dominant home record with only one loss.

Steph Curry remains the focal point, averaging 23.0 ppg, 6.4 apg and 4.9 rpg. Buddy Hield has emerged as a sharpshooting threat off the bench, contributing 16.9 ppg while connecting on 3.7 triples per contest.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups

The Hawks head into the game relatively healthy, with Cody Zeller the only confirmed absence due to personal reasons. For the Warriors, De’Anthony Melton (ACL) remains out, and Kevon Looney is listed as questionable due to illness.

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - De’Andre Hunter | F - Zaccharie Risacher | C - Clint Capela

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Lindy Waters III | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Trae Young Over 21.5 Points: -130 on Bet365. This line is favorable for him to exceed.

Andrew Wiggins Under 16.5 Points: -115 on BetMGM. Expect him to fall short.

Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Warriors have been on fire lately, but they are evenly matched up against the Hawks. Despite the Warriors being the favorites, expect Atlanta to pull off an upset tonight.

