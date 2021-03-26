Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - March 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors face off for the first time during the 2020-21 season on Friday. Both teams enter this tie on the back of successive losses and will be hoping to get their respective campaigns back on track.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, March 26th, 10 PM ET (Saturday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks continue their eight-game road trip along the West Coast with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. They've lost some of their steam after two close losses against the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings. Nate McMillan's men had won eight in a row prior to that.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has had an injury-riddled start to his Atlanta Hawks career but the sharpshooter is finally finding some rhythm. He had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Sacramento on Wednesday.

Much has been said about Clint Capela's inability to space the floor, but if there's one thing he's good at, it's dominating the boards. The Atlanta Hawks center is averaging 14 points, 14.7 rebounds and two blocks across the six games that he's played in March.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Not many players have the courage to pull up from the logo in the clutch despite being 0-of-6 from downtown. That's what Trae Young did as he drained a three-pointer to level the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. Young commits a lot of turnovers but it's his risk-taking approach that allows him to create good looks for his teammates. Ice Trae is averaging 25.8 points and 9.4 assists per game this season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are falling behind in the race for the playoffs. They've lost each of their last three games in Stephen Curry's absence who's still recuperating from a tailbone injury. Draymond Green missed out against the Sacramento Kings last night, but he should feature against the Atlanta Hawks.

Andrew Wiggins was among the few players who impressed during the Golden State Warriors' blowout loss against Sacramento. He managed a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins is expected to enjoy a high usage rate on Friday as well.

Rookie Nico Mannion has been playing extended minutes lately and managed a career-high 19 points last night. Golden State Warriors' starting center James Wiseman continues to struggle, though. He only had six points on eight attempts last night.

Key Player - Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole has managed 20.2 points per game for the Golden State Warriors since returning from the G-League bubble. He's shot the ball at 50% from the field, 40.2% from downtown and 93.1% from the charity stripe during this period. Shooting guard Jordan Poole will have the license to go for the kill against the Atlanta Hawks whose backcourt isn't known for defending well.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Jordan Poole, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Hawks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks will be entering this game as the favorites. They've endured a couple of tough losses but they didn't play too badly in these matchups. They're well-rested and don't have key injuries either.

In comparison, the Golden State Warriors just seem out of sync right now. Some of their players are putting up good individual performances but it has barely impacted winning. Expect Trae Young and co. to reign supreme in this tie.

Where to watch Hawks vs Warriors?

National telecast of this matchup will be available on ESPN. Local coverage of the same will be carried by FOX Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.