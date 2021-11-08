Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will face a stern test when they take on the Golden State Warriors in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Chase Center on Monday.

The Hawks are on a three-game losing run entering this contest. The Phoenix Suns handed them their latest defeat by a 121-117 margin. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors stormed their way through to their fourth consecutive win in their previous outing. They defeated the Houston Rockets 120-107.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 8, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9, 2021; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic during Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks featured in a tight game against the Phoenix Suns. They ended up securing a 12-point lead mid-way through the second half but failed to keep up the intensity down the stretch. Atlanta was able to score just 19 points in the fourth quarter, which helped the Suns gain an advantage and eventually win the tie.

Trae Young returned to form after a couple of sub-par games with 31 points and 13 assists on the night. John Collins played a solid cameo, recording a 26-point, ten-rebound game.

The Atlanta Hawks haven't been as efficient on the defensive end as they were last campaign. That's been one of the biggest reasons behind their underwhelming start to the season. If they are to stop a surging Warriors team, they will have to step up on that end to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young's improved showing on offense almost helped the Atlanta Hawks secure a win over the Phoenix Suns. He will need to replicate that kind of a performance to give his side a decent shot at toppling the mighty Golden State Warriors team. Young's playmaking can help the Hawks breakthrough the Warriors defense, making him a key player for his team on Monday.

SLAM @SLAMonline Trae Young is a creator in every way. 20pt, 10 ast so far. (via @ATLHawks Trae Young is a creator in every way. 20pt, 10 ast so far. (via @ATLHawks) https://t.co/WNjLBezHvr

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry reacts during a play Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are easily the best team in the NBA right now. They have the best record (8-1), the best defensive rating and the best net rating overall in the league.

The Warriors put in a complete performance once again in their blowout win over the Houston Rockets. Jordan Poole continued his stellar run with 25 points on 7 of 13 shooting, while Stephen Curry recorded 20 points and three steals on the night.

The Golden State Warriors shot 51% from the floor as a team and made 15 3-pointers. It was their seventh consecutive game in which they restricted their opponent to under 110 points.

Key Player - Jordan Poole

There is no doubt that the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are going to put in exceptional performances game in and game out. The same can now be said about a rising star like Jordan Poole, who is averaging 27.3 points per game in his last three outings.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jordan Poole over the last 3 Games:



- 31 Points, 52% FG, 7 Threes

- 26 Points, 66% FG, 6 Threes

- 25 Points, 54% FG, 2 Threes



MIP? 👀 Jordan Poole over the last 3 Games:- 31 Points, 52% FG, 7 Threes- 26 Points, 66% FG, 6 Threes- 25 Points, 54% FG, 2 ThreesMIP? 👀 https://t.co/iOOMHedois

His showings have been key to the Golden State Warriors' dominant run over the last four games. If Poole has another big night, it will give the Dubs a healthy chance to extend their winning run to five games on Monday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Jordan Poole, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Hawks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will be the overwhelming favorites to win the tie. They appear to be one of the most well settled teams despite the absence of key starters like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. On top of that, they have a 5-1 record playing at home. This gives them an advantage against the Atlanta Hawks, who have been struggling, especially against teams with more talent on their rosters at this stage.

Where to watch Hawks vs Warriors

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors will be televised by NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Southeast. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

