Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers against the Memphis Grizzlies
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Jan 09, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Preview

Last season's Eastern Conference finalists, the Atlanta Hawks, travel to Los Angeles to take on last season's Western Conference finalists, the LA Clippers, in an enticing clash between two teams with postseason ambitions.

The Hawks have had a poor start to the season as they find themselves 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-21 record, having won just three of their last 10 games. They have picked up nine wins from 21 games on the road this season and will be hoping to add to that against the Clippers. However, the Hawks are coming off a 16-points loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have also endured a tough start to the season without their superstar Kawhi Leonard as they find themselves ninth in the West holding a 19-21 record that has seen them lose all of their last three games, while winning just three of their last 10 in total. They are 12-12 at home this season and will be hoping to close the gap on the fifth seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks almost have a clean bill of health as Clint Capela is listed as questionable for this game due to an ankle injury and is being observed on a day-to-day basis. Jalen Johnson is listed as probable for this game after clearing health and safety protocols. Cameron Oliver and Gorgui Deng remain in the league's protocols and are unavailable for selection.

Player

Status 

Reason

Cameron Oliver Out Covid-19 
Gorgui DengOut Covid-19
Clint Capela Questionable Ankle 
Jalen Johnson Probable Conditioning 

LA Clippers Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George

The LA Clippers will be without the services of their superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as the former recovers from a long-term knee injury while the latter is recovering from an elbow injury. Luke Kennard and Xavier Moon have been ruled out as they have entered health and safety protocols. Isaiah Hartenstein is also out due to an ankle injury.

Player

Status 

Reason

Kawhi Leonard Out Knee 
Paul George Out Elbow 
Xavier Moon Out  Covid-19
Luke KennardOut  Covid-19
Isaiah Hartenstein Out  Ankle 

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdonavic will be the starting guards for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter and John Collins will take care off the frontcourt. While the center should be Onyeka Okongwu.

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe will be the starting backcourt for the Clippers in this game, with the forward pair set to be Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum. Ivica Zubac will start at the center position.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Bogdon Bogdonavic, Small Foward - Kevin Huerter, Power Forward - John Collins, Center - Onyeka Okongwu

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Foward - Marcus Morris Sr., Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Edited by David Nyland
