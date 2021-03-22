Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Injury updates, predicted lineups and starting 5s - March 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks have won each of their last 6 NBA games, and are up against potential title contenders LA Clippers next. The Hawks registered a 5-point victory over defending NBA champions LA Lakers as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury. Trae Young is having a sublime season and is a producing a double-double in almost every game. He has been well supported by the likes of John Collins and Clint Capela, as the Atlanta Hawks have done well despite having a number of injury concerns.

The LA Clippers haven’t been in the best of form since the All-Star break, although both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been consistently brilliant. The former has been close to his usual best in recent weeks, with both Paul George and Patrick Beverley missing a number of games through injuries.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: Injury updates

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are missing the likes of Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, with both still a few weeks away from a return. Kris Dunn is still a few games away from recovery while Brandon Goodwin has been listed as doubtful for the match.

Trae Young and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will again be looking at Trae Young and John Collins, as the latter registered 27 points and 16 rebounds in their last victory and is averaging 18.2 points per game. The Atlanta Hawks have had their struggles defensively against better teams, but have shown considerable improvement since the All-Star break.

LA Clippers

With Patrick Beverley missing, the LA Clippers will rely on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on both ends of the court again. Serge Ibaka is carrying a back injury and his absence will allow Ivica Zubic to continue at the center spot.

Advertisement

Lou Williams has chipped in with points all season off the bench while Terence Mann registered 16 points in their last game. The LA Clippers have multiple offensive threats and should be looking to kickstart the second half of their campaign with a big win.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: predicted lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to stick with the same lineup that they had in their last victory. They have seen big performances from Clint Capela, who has been a defensive mainstay and is averaging a double-double, with 14.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

ASSIST of the Night: March 20th



👉 Trae Young of the @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/4dh88I31Tr — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Trae Young’s offensive displays have been nothing short of prolific, with John Collins emerging as their second most prolific scorer this season. Danilo Gallinari should step up from the bench again while Bogdan Bogdanovic is also expected to be fit to feature.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to be title contenders and, on paper, are one of the most balanced sides in the NBA this season. Constant injuries have meant defensive struggles, with Patrick Beverley’s absence in particular leading to a lack of intensity in recent games.

Patrick Neverley is missing for the LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson has been able to get some starts under his belt due to Beverley’s absence, while Lou Williams, Nicolas Batum and Terence Mann have all chipped in with points from the bench. The LA Clippers need to build some momentum to kickstart the second half of their campaign.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers: predicted starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Danilo Gallinari

LA Clippers

LA Clippers

G Paul George, G Patrick Beverley, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac.