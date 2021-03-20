Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - March 20

Two of the NBA's in-form sides meet up at the Staples Center for Saturday afternoon's marquee matchup as the LA Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. Still without Anthony Davis, the defending champions have won their four games since the midseason break and have kept three opponents to under 106 points in that run with their league-leading defense.

Their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks, have gone 7 games unbeaten since Nate McMillan took charge of the franchise as the interim head coach. Although it has been a favorable run of fixtures, it puts the Hawks back in the hunt for a playoff berth in the East and has bumped their offensive efficiency back into the league's top ten sides.

Facing the LA Lakers will be McMillan's toughest task yet, with LeBron James leading the franchise in Davis' absence. The 4-time MVP has put the Lakers team on his back and is a firm favorite to earn his fifth honor this season. Since the All-Star break, James has averaged 25.5 points, notched up two more triple-doubles and continues to show his immense efficiency at 36 years of age.

LeBron James dropped 35+ points for the 3rd time this season in the @Lakers win yesterday 👏



37 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST - 58.6 FPTS pic.twitter.com/IwjZZJAJsf — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 19, 2021

How to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game?

Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern Time); 1:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX Sports South and Spectrum SportsNet

Atlanta Hawks team news

Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks

Ahead of their West coast trip, the Atlanta Hawks crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and will likely stick to the same starting lineup in LA. There was good news for Hawks fans as it was announced that Kris Dunn would be traveling with the squad for their 8-game road stint.

Bogi back 😤@LeaderOfHorde came off the bench for 23 PTS & 6 REB in last night's dub! 🔥



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/NTTyfbblrg — Atlanta HaWWWWWWWks (@ATLHawks) March 19, 2021

The matchup with the LA Lakers is likely to be too soon for forward De'Andre Hunter, who took part in a 4v4 scrimmage in practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cam Reddish is expected to be out for four to six weeks for the Atlanta Hawks.

Injured: Cam Reddish

Doubtful: De'Andre Hunter

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers team news

LeBron James has been a dominant leader recently for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have had to make do with a makeshift lineup as both starters Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol are sidelined. Despite that, Vogel's side have been dominant in their wins since the All-Star break and have had a huge amount of help from Kuzma, Harrell and Horton-Tucker off the bench.

Davis' return is, as yet, unknown. It was reported this week that the superstar forward could be out for another 3 weeks or more, with the LA Lakers taking an air of caution toward his comeback. Despite that, Davis has taken on his role as bench leader, offering guidance and support to his teammates. Marc Gasol has now been cleared to play since returning from the league's health and safety protocols but it may be a game-time decision considering his time out.

Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo remain sidelined for the visit by the Atlanta Hawks.

Injured: Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: Marc Gasol

Unavailable: Kostas Antetokounmpo