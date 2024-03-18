Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will play on the second night of the back-to-back for their West Coast road trip against the LA Lakers on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hawks (30-37) are ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-93 to end a three-game losing streak. Three players recorded double-doubles, including an impressive 50.0% 3-point shooting (17 of 34).

Meanwhile, the Lakers (36-32) are 10th in the West, coming off back-to-back losses over Pacific Division rivals the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report for March 18

The Hawks have listed seven players on their injury report: Bogdan Bogdanovic (illness) is a game-time decision, while Trae Young (finger), Onyeka Okungwu (toe), Kobe Bufkin (toe), AJ Griffin (ankle), Mouhamed Gueye (elbow) and Saddiq Bey (knee) are out.

What happened to Trae Young?

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young encountered a left-hand injury during the match against Toronto on Feb. 23.

An MRI conducted at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand.

Subsequently, he underwent surgical intervention to address the RCL tear on Feb. 27 at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York. Young's condition will undergo re-evaluation after a week.

LA Lakers injury report for March 18

The Lakers have listed seven players on their injury report: Cam Reddish (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Christian Wood (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Colin Castleton (wrist) are out, while LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (eye) are questionable.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Lakers' star forward Anthony Davis exited the highly anticipated matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

During the opening quarter, Davis endured an accidental eye poke from Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis while executing a drive to the basket.

Davis contributed eight points, four rebounds, and two assists within his 12 minutes of play before exiting the contest due to injury.

It remains to be seen if Davis turns up for the game against the Hawks.