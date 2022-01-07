Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their road trip as they take on the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 7. This is going to be the first time the two teams will meet each other this season.

The Hawks come into the game after a stunning win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Kevin Huerter scored 25 points coming off the bench and led the team to victory without the charismatic Trae Young. This was a morale booster for the team, as they had lost 4 of their last 5 games. The Hawks are currently 12th in the East, which is disappointing considering the lofty standards the team set last season. A victory would help them get back to winning ways, but it is not going to be easy against LA.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Malik and LeBron combined to drop 25 points in the fourth quarter alone Malik and LeBron combined to drop 25 points in the fourth quarter alone 🔥🔥 https://t.co/iGz5GqlTAi

The Lakers have won their last 4 games and look to be at their best right now. LeBron James has been in scintillating form and is slowly making a case to be named the MVP. His brilliant performance against the Kings helped the Lakers close the game easily. He will be hoping to continue his exceptional play and lead the franchise to their fifth consecutive win against the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have a very long list of player injuries and absentees ahead of this game. Chris Clemons, Gorgui Dieng and Cameron Oliver have been ruled out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Adding to their woes, John Collins, Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are listed as questionable. Cam Reddish's status has been updated to probable. Solomon Hill and De'Andre Hunter will also be indefinitely out due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Cameron Oliver Out Health and Safety Protocols Chris Clemons Out Health and Safety Protocols Gorgui Dieng Out Health and Safety Protocols Solomon Hill Out Right Hamstring Tear De'Andre Hunter Out Right Wrist Injury Trae Young Questionable Low Back Contusion John Collins Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Jalen Johnson Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Cam Reddish Probable Right Ankle Soreness

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



C. Reddish (right ankle soreness): Probable

B. Bogdanovic (return to competition reconditioning): Questionable

J. Collins (return to competition reconditioning): Questionable

J. Johnson (return to competition reconditioning): Questionable An @emoryhealthcare injury update (1/2):C. Reddish (right ankle soreness): ProbableB. Bogdanovic (return to competition reconditioning): QuestionableJ. Collins (return to competition reconditioning): QuestionableJ. Johnson (return to competition reconditioning): Questionable An @emoryhealthcare injury update (1/2):C. Reddish (right ankle soreness): ProbableB. Bogdanovic (return to competition reconditioning): QuestionableJ. Collins (return to competition reconditioning): QuestionableJ. Johnson (return to competition reconditioning): Questionable https://t.co/uOuOMwoQYq

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will not have the services of Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn for this game as both are still recovering from injuries and are out indefinitely. LeBron James is listed as probable for the game, but he will most likely get the go-ahead to start. The Lakers' two-way players, Mason Jones and Jay Huff, have also been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Left Knee MCL Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise LeBron James Probable Abdominal Injury Mason Jones Out G-League [Two-way] Jay Huff Out G-League [Two-way]

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA



OUT: Anthony Davis (MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise)

PROBABLE: LeBron James (ab strain)



Two ways Jay Huff and Mason Jones are with Lakers injury report for Friday's game vs. HawksOUT: Anthony Davis (MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise)PROBABLE: LeBron James (ab strain)Two ways Jay Huff and Mason Jones are with @SouthBayLakers Lakers injury report for Friday's game vs. HawksOUT: Anthony Davis (MCL sprain), Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise)PROBABLE: LeBron James (ab strain) Two ways Jay Huff and Mason Jones are with @SouthBayLakers

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign so far. Trae Young has been the only player in a great offensive flow for them. He has had some great performances in the last few weeks, but the team has not been able to support him enough. Considering the long injury list they have for this game, coach Nate McMillan will need to make a few adjustments to the rotation.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



@KevinHuerter x @UPS Red Velvet was red hot off the bench last night tallying 25 PTS, 11 REB and 5 AST 🌡️ Red Velvet was red hot off the bench last night tallying 25 PTS, 11 REB and 5 AST 🌡️ @KevinHuerter x @UPS https://t.co/1pmWubAUs0

Trae Young is listed as questionable but since the game is against the Lakers, Trae will be motivated to start alongside Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the backcourt. Kevin Huerter will share the frontcourt with Danilo Gallinari, while Clint Capela starts at center for the Hawks.

LA Lakers

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have adopted a lot of different lineups this season. This could be attributed to the long list of injuries they've had this campaign. But coach Frank Vogel seems to have figured something out, which is why the team has been able to win 4 games in a row. Going into the matchup against the Hawks, the Lakers will look to start Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk in the backcourt. Trevor Ariza and LeBron James will start as forwards in the frontcourt while Dwight Howard gets a chance to start at center for the Purple and Gold.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers 14 points and 14 boards. Dwight stays ready to make an impact. 14 points and 14 boards. Dwight stays ready to make an impact. https://t.co/NRyKXzSyss

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Small Forward - Kevin Huerter, Power Forward - Danilo Gallinari, Center - Clint Capela

LA Lakers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook, Shooting Guard - Malik Monk, Small Forward - LeBron James, Power Forward - Trevor Ariza, Center - Dwight Howard

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra