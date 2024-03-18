Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The LA Lakers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Lakers have 14 games left in the season, and their playoff aspirations hinge on as many wins as they can rack up to avoid the possibility of playing the Play-In Tournament and qualify outright for the playoffs

Their last week featured losses to the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. Add the possible absence of Anthony Davis on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers are in dire need of a win to haul themselves back in contention.

The Hawks, meanwhile, find themselves in a similar position. Placed 10th, they are coming off a win against the LA Clippers but were trounced by the Utah Jazz before that.

Unlike the Lakers, who are battling an unforgiving Western Conference, Atlanta is 30-37 and is a cinch for a play-in spot. LA, even without Davis, has a bonafide chance of propping up a win against a defensively poor Hawks outfit.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The two teams tip off proceedings at 10:30 pm ET at the Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SE-ATL.

Spread: Hawks +8.5 (-110), Lakers -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hawks +300, Lakers -377

Total (o/u): Hawks o227.5 (-109), Lakers u227.5 (-111)

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers preview

LA made headlines earlier for beating quality teams like the OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, they are in dire straits after blowing two games they could have fared better in. Fortunately, they have a chance to do return to winning ways against the Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta is 28th in defending from beyond the arc and 18th in defending the paint. If LA's backcourt of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell hit their straps early on, so this could be the win the Purple and Gold have been looking for.

The other good news in favor of the hosts is the potential absence of Trae Young. The Hawks superstar is dealing with a finger injury that saw him miss out against the Clippers. His offensive contributions shouldered the team. The only question is whether the hosts can capitalize on the things in their favor.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

The Hawks will possibly field the same unit they did against the Clippers. With the team playing their second night of a back-to-back, there's no official update yet on which of their injured stars are upgraded.

Dejounte Murray should play PG, Bogdan Bogdanovich will be the SG, Jalen Johnson at SF, Vít Krejčí at PF, and Clint Capela at C will be the likely starters.

The Purple and Gold will likely just make one change if Davis sits out. D'Angelo Russell at PG, Austin Reaves at SG, LeBron James at SF, Rui Hachimura at PF and Jaxson Hayes at C.

The Hawks have Deandre Hunter as the forward option for Johnson, while veteran Wesley Mathews gets some minutes on the floor as the shooting guard. Capela's break will see Bruno Fernando take over duties as the center. For LA, Taurean Prince, Max Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie are the next options to replace Rui Hachimura, Reaves and Russell.

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with his left corneal abrasion. LeBron James is listed as questionable, while Gabe Vincent and Cam Redish will be unavailable.

The Hawks, meanwhile, will be without Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Onyeka Okongwu (big toe sprain), Trae Young (torn finger ligament), Kobe Bufkin (left toe sprain), AJ Griffin (leg/ankle contusion) and Mouhamed Gueye (UCL sprain)

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers betting tips

LeBron James is 25.5 o/u heading into the contest. The forward has been remarkable for LA and is coming off a 40-point display against the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is a sureshot for some profit. For the Hawks, Dejonunte Murray is one to watch out for with an o/u of 25.5 (-108/-115).

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Prediction

LA are favorites to win this matchup, and accounting for the Hawks' below-par defense, this should be a game in the bag for the hosts. They have had a healthy record against the Hawks, so expect them to continue the streak.