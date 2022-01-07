Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - January 7th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their road trip as they head to California to face the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 7th for Friday night's action.

The Atlanta Hawks will head into the fifth game of their road trip, coming off a 108-102 victory against the Sacramento Kings. Looking to build off their win, Atlanta will try to go 3-2 on the road as they face the Lakers.

The LA Lakers will head into this game with some momentum. Rolling in with their third consecutive win, LA will look to continue their success as they make their rise through the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, January 7th, 2022; ET (Saturday, January 8th, 2022; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Chicago Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks have had an even road trip so far. With two wins and two losses, the Hawks have managed to stay afloat. However, given their 17-20 record, this doesn't improve their situation much.

In their win against Sacramento, the Atlanta Hawks managed to cut a significant Kings lead and then pull away in the final minutes to earn a victory.

Without their key players, Trae Young and John Collins, Atlanta relied on the collective efforts and contributions of teammates such as Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari, among others.

With six players recording double-digit scoring, the Atlanta Hawks also saw great minutes from Clint Capela, who finished the game with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Although the Atlanta Hawks will celebrate that win on the road, they may face some roster trouble ahead of their matchup against the LA Lakers. But given the importance of the game, Trae Young and John Collins should be available.

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins attempts a jump shot

Coming out of health and safety protocols earlier this week, John Collins will be the difference maker for the Atlanta Hawks in this matchup against the LA Lakers.

Stepping up as a star for the Hawks, Collins is the perfect pick-and-roll partner for a shifty point guard such as Trae Young.

Gifted with athleticism and fundamentally sound rebounding skills, he also wields a smooth jump shot from midrange and from deep, allowing him to stretch the floor.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter ANOTHER JOHN COLLINS POSTER 🤯 ANOTHER JOHN COLLINS POSTER 🤯 https://t.co/j9rPipmrC2

John Collins has missed the Atlanta Hawks' last five games. The big man is undergoing reconditioning and is hoping to make his comeback soon.

Although his status for the game is questionable, given the period of time needed to get into shape, Collins should be available to start for Atlanta. However, he may also need to be on minutes restriction.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Cam Reddish | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

LA Lakers Preview

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers will head into this matchup on the back of a three-game winning streak. Putting an end to a miserable losing slide that saw them fall below .500, the Purple and Gold will enjoy a winning record at the start of 2022.

Their last three games have seen the positive results of starting their superstar LeBron James at center. In Anthony Davis' absence, the Lakers have had to make significant adjustments to compensate for the loss of their prized big man.

With LeBron starting at center, the Lakers have a 4-0 record and have witnessed some of the best basketball the superstar has played in recent times. Coming off a 31-point outing, featuring some clutch baskets to seal the game, LeBron James continues to be the driving force for the LA Lakers.

The team will also be making some moves ahead of Friday night's game. With roster adjustments clearing up space to sign other players, the LA Lakers' current lineup is still subject to change.

Stanley Johnson's return, having been signed to another 10-day contract, could very well point to another start at center for LeBron James on Friday.

Key Player - Malik Monk

Malik Monk celebrates a play

The LA Lakers will need Malik Monk to step up as a key player for the side in Friday night's marquee matchup.

Monk has been a great pickup in the offseason and it shows in his output. As a scorer and three-point shooter, the Lakers guard has been one of the most reliable players on the roster.

StatMuse @statmuse Malik Monk last 6 games:



20.7 PPG

56.6 FG%

45.5 3P% on 7.3 attempts



He leads the Lakers with +125 +/- this season, +30 higher than the next player. Malik Monk last 6 games:20.7 PPG56.6 FG%45.5 3P% on 7.3 attemptsHe leads the Lakers with +125 +/- this season, +30 higher than the next player. https://t.co/FBO54kRXao

Coming off a 24-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, Monk was key in bringing the LA Lakers back into the game. Going toe-to-toe with Buddy Hield in a second-half shootout, Malik Monk held his own and managed to get the Lakers within striking distance to steal the game away.

Heading into the match against the Hawks, the LA Lakers may opt to go with a bigger lineup to counter Atlanta's size. This may result in Monk moving back to the bench.

Although this could affect his overall productivity, the Lakers will hope that the 23-year-old can continue his consistent contributions.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Avery Bradley | F - LeBron James | F - Trevor Ariza | C - Dwight Howard

Hawks vs Lakers Match Predictions

Friday night's marquee matchup looks to be an enticing game to say the least. With both teams eager to rise through the ranks of their respective conference standings, there is a lot at stake.

However, given the questionable state of Atlanta's roster, the odds do not favor the Hawks. While factoring in the LA Lakers' current form, playing LA at home presents another tall order for Atlanta's shorthanded lineup.

Should Atlanta have their key pieces available, their chances of winning will increase.

Where to watch Hawks vs Lakers game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also receive local coverage on Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into ESPN LA 710/KWKW (5).

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra