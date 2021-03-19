Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - March 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending NBA champions the LA Lakers have been in rampant form since the All-Star break and will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. LeBron James is once again playing his best basketball and has led the Lakers to four straight victories since the NBA All-Star weekend. He produced a huge 37-point performance in the Lakers’ victory over the Charlotte Hornets last time around and will be raring for another victory.

The Atlanta Hawks have been impressive this season and will take on the LA Lakers after a run of four victories against teams that have struggled in the 2020-21 NBA season. They will follow their matchup against the defending champions with a game against the LA Clippers.

Trae Young has been in blistering form and is averaging 25.9 points per game. John Collins has supported him well, while the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have also impressed off the bench in recent matches.

King x Menace #LakersWin @KingJames: 37 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast

Dennis Schröder: 22 pts, 7 ast



https://t.co/OyMa60SElf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers| NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 3:30 PM ET (Friday, 1 AM IST)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks’ recent run of form has led them to the 5th spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. They now have a 21-20 record and look set to qualify for the playoffs. Trae Young has been a double-double machine, with John Collins and Clint Capela also impressing on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

Trae Young and John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

Capela is averaging 14.6 points, 2.3 blocks and 14.1 rebounds. He has been the lone warrior in a defensive lineup that has struggled against bigger teams. Bogdan Bogdanovic produced 23 points and 6 rebounds in their last game and will be required to put up similar numbers again.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young has run the Atlanta Hawks’ impressive offensive displays for most games this season. His playmaking skills have been on full display, and he is shooting at a decent 37.5% clip from the 3-point line.

Trae Young is averaging almost a double-double, with 9.4 assists and 25.6 points per game, and has been by far the best player for the Atlanta Hawks this season.

Advertisement

Trae Young off-the-backboard to John Collins 👀 pic.twitter.com/PxxI5djN2g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Danilo Gallinari

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have bounced back after a short stutter. LeBron James looks to be the runaway favorite for the 2021 NBA MVP award, and the LA Lakers have shown vast improvement despite the absence of Anthony Davis, who is set to miss another three weeks.

Anthony Davis is still missing for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers have several injury issues, with Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo both ruled out for the time being due to safety and health protocols. Jared Dudley is another long-term absentee, while Dennis Schroder has emerged as the second most prolific scorer for the LA Lakers, in AD’s absence.

Key Player – LeBron James

Advertisement

The LA Lakers’ do not have to look past LeBron James for inspiration. The King has been in commanding form since the All-Star break and comes into this matchup with a 37-point, 8 rebound performance against the impressive Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James’ numbers have been nothing short of extraordinary. He is averaging 25.8 points, 8 assists and 8.1 rebounds. He's also contributing on the defensive end as he averages 1.1 steals per game, and will look to control the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron with the fourth-quarter clamps 🔒 pic.twitter.com/SdUIowCchq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2021

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Markieff Morris, C Damian Jones

Hawks vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are in commanding form and have won four games on the trot, just like the LA Lakers. However, the LA Lakers have in LeBron James perhaps the best basketball player of all time and will be comprehensively more difficult to break down than the teams the Hawks have faced in recent games. Overall, the LA Lakers are the clear favorites to win this match, although the Atlanta Hawks can certainly pack a punch.

Where to watch Hawks vs Lakers?

National telecast of this matchup will be available on NBA TV. Local coverage of the same will be carried out by FOX Sports South and Spectrum SportsNet. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.