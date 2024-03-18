Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. The Lakers will hope to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses against potential play-in tournament matchups Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers had a great opportunity to move up the standings, but they botched that chance and dropped to 10th in the standings. The Lakers are 36-32, one loss behind the ninth-placed Golden State Warriors and three games off the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 30-37, but also 10th in their conference. They snapped a three-game skid on Sunday against the LA Clippers, blowing Kawhi Leonard and Co. out 110-93. It was arguably the best win of the year for the Hawks playing without Trae Young.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 18

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Hawks will be without Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin, Saddiq Bey, Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent and Collin Casleton are ruled out.

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 18

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

The Hawks will likely deploy the same starting lineup from their last game. Dejounte Murray and Vit Krejci started in the backcourt, with a frontline of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

Point guards Dejounte Murray Trent Forrest Wesley Matthews Shooting guards Vit Krejci Garrison Mathews Small forwards Bogdan Bogdanovic De'Andre Hunter Power forwards Jalen Johnson Dylan Windler Centers Clint Capela Bruno Fernando

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers starting lineup is unlikely to see any changes. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will be the guards, while forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura will play next to Anthony Davis.

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Small forwards LeBron James Taurean Prince Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Hawks are depleted and might struggle to beat the Lakers on talent. However, the Hawks can be a handful if they manage to exploit matchups as they did against the Clippers. Atlanta was also disruptive defensively, which is what it needs to do against a poor defensive team like the Lakers.

The first key matchup is between D'Angelo Russell and Dejounte Murray. Russell's hot form has been critical whenever the Lakers have found success. When he struggles to get going, the Lakers' performance is also hindered. Murray is one of the better defensive guards, who can cause trouble for his counterpart.

The other battle is between Anthony Davis and Clint Capela. The Lakers rely on Davis more than any player and his off games have often resulted in the team's losses. Capela has the defensive tools to neutralize Davis as much as possible.