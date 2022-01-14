Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks visit the FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game on Friday. The Hawks have been in terrible form over the last few weeks, losing 14 of their last 20 games. Miami on the other hand, are on a great run of results in recent times, having won 12 of their last 16 games.

Atlanta faced Miami in the first match of their two-game mini-series on Wednesday. Trae Young and Co. failed to capitalize on their six-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never recovered. The Heat managed to win that game 115-91 as seven players recorded ten points or more.

Atlanta, meanwhile, had only four players scoring in double-digits. They shot 37% from the floor compared to Miami's 47%. Eric Spoelstra's side were more aggressive, which proved to swing the tie in their favor as the game progressed. They were +17 on the board and +16 on points inside the paint.

Miami's win in that game saw them extend their winning streak to three games. They will be hoping to sweep this two-game mini-series in style at home on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have listed three players on their injury report for this game. Clint Capela has been ruled out because of an ankle sprain, while Kevin Huerter (foot) is listed as questionable and Jalen Johnson (ankle) is doubtful.

Player Name Status Reason Clint Capela Out Ankle sprain Jalen Johnson Doubtful Ankle sprain Kevin Huerter Questionable Foot contusion

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have listed six players on their injury report for this game. Bam Adebayo, Marcus Garrett, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and KZ Okpala have been ruled out, while Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle sprain Bam Adebayo Out Thumb; torn UCL Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery KZ Okpala Out Wrist sprain Marcus Garrett Out Return to competition reconditioning

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in the previous game. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic started as guards, while John Collins, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Onyeka Okongwu started on the frontcourt.

If Kevin Huerter is cleared to play, he will likely play the most minutes among the reserves, along with Danilo Gallinari and De'Andre Hunter.

Miami Heat

The Heat could make changes to the lineup they used in their last game if Jimmy Butler returns. He will likely replace Caleb Martin on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, Max Struss, PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven will likely retain their spot.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Onyeka Okongwu.

Miami Heat

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Max Struss; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Omer Yurtseven.

Edited by David Nyland