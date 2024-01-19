Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat injury reports for January 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Hawks and the Heat have had contrasting seasons so far. The Hawks are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-23 record, while the Heat are sixth with a 24-17 record. Both teams have dealt with injuries frequently, but Miami has coped better.

Erik Spoelstra continues to get the best out of his young prospects, allowing the team to stay afloat while the big players remain on the sidelines. The Hawks haven't faced injuries as significant as the Heat, but they have missed some key rotation players.

The Hawks will be in the underdogs ahead of Friday's contest. The Heat have been the better team this season. They also have a homecourt advantage against their 2022 playoffs first-round opponents.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat injury reports

The Heat also hold an edge over the Hawks as they will have stars Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro available. The Hawks, meanwhile, could be without multiple starters. Here's a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for January 19, 2024

The Hawks' injury report against the Heat includes five players. Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter highlight the injury report. Young will not play after an illness. Meanwhile, Hunter is out with a right knee inflammation.

Mouhamed Gueye, Vit Krejci and Wesley Matthews are the other injury absentees. Gueye is dealing with a low back stress fracture, Krejci is out with a shoulder subluxation and Matthews has a calf ailment.

Player Status Injury Trae Young Out Illness De'Andre Hunter Out Knee inflammation Wesley Matthews Out Calf strain Mouhamed Gueye Out Low back stress fracture Vit Krejci Out Shoulder subluxation

Miami Heat injury report for January 19, 2024

The Heat injury report doesn't include their stars but features multiple key rotation players. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and veteran Kevin Love highlight the Heat's injury report. The former is doubtful with a groin strain, while the latter is questionable with a knee contusion.

Jamal Cain and RJ Hampton are assigned to G-League duties. Dru Smith, who is out for the season because of knee surgery, is the other name on the report.

Player Status Injury Jaime Jaquez Jr. Doubtful Groin strain Kevin Love Questionable Knee contusion Dru Smith Out Knee surgery

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game will be televised locally by Peachtree TV/ Atlanta News First and Bally Sports Sun. Fans outside Atlanta and Miami can catch the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game commences at 8:00 PM ET at Kaseya Center.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Trae Young (questionable) are among the stars in action for this Eastern Conference matchup.

