Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat on Friday night. This will be the final regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Heat holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Hawks are coming off a 118-103 win against the Washington Wizards. Trae Young recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists. Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards’ scoring, dropping 26 points on 50% shooting.

The Heat, meanwhile, beat the Charlotte Hornets 144-115 in their previous fixture. Tyler Herro made a sizeable contribution off the bench, logging 35 points in 34 minutes. The win extended the Heat's winning streak to five games.

The Hawks (42-38) are ninth in the East, sharing a similar record with the Nets (42-38) in eighth. Meanwhile, the Heat (52-28) hold the best record in the East, with the Milwaukee Bucks (50-30) two games behind them.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Lou Williams is listed as questionable, dealing with discomfort in his lower back. John Collins remains out indefinitely.

Player Name Status Reason Lou Williams Questionable Low back discomfort John Collins Out Right finger/right foot injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Vincent Gabe and Omer Yurtseven are listed as questionable. PJ Tucker is listed as out, suffering from a right calf strain.

Player Name Status Reason Dedmon Dwayne Questionable Right ankle sprain Haywood Highsmith Questionable Left hip flexor strain Caleb Martin Questionable Right calf contusion Markieff Morris Questionable Left hip flexor strain Vincent Gabe Questionable Right big toe contusion Omer Yurtseven Questionable Non-COVID-19 illness PJ Tucker Out Right calf strain

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads – April 8, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 42-38 -120 O 230.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Miami Heat 52-28 +100 U 230.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110)

The Hawks are favored to win against the Heat, despite playing on the road. The Hawks are ranked sixth in the league in terms of scoring average (113.8), as opposed to the Heat in 17th place in the same category (110).

Odds sourced from Yahoo Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

1. The Hawks have a 15-24 record on the road.

2. The Hawks have averaged 106.3 points against the Heat this season.

3. The Hawks have a 26-25 record against the Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat have won six of their last 10 games.

2. The Heat are 28-12 at home.

3. Tyler Herro has averaged 24 points in his last three outings.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are likely to form the starting backcourt, with De’Andre Hunter at small forward. Danilo Gallinari could start as power forward, with Clint Capela manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus should assume backcourt duties, with Vincent at point. Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris will likely fill the forward positions, with Bam Adebayo starting at center.

1. The Hawks have won four of their last five games.

2. The Heat have averaged 128.3 points in their last three outings.

3. Jimmy Butler has averaged 24.3 points in his last three outings.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – Markieff Morris | Center – Bam Adebayo.

