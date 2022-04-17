Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a first round matchup of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

For all the highs of last season, the Hawks have had a disappointing campaign for much of the regular season. They languished below the play-in spot before eventually sealing the eighth seed in the East, winning seven of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They finished atop the East summit with a two-game buffer over second seed Boston Celtics. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks will be without the services of Clint Capela and Lou Williams. The former is out due to a knee injury, while Williams is out with a back injury. John Collins is questionable because of a foot strain.

Player Status Reason John Collins Questionable Foot Lou Williams Out Back Clint Capela Out Knee

Miami Heat Injury Report

PJ Tucker, Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon are questionable due to calf, hip and ankle injuries respectively. Gabe Vincent is listed as probable due to a toe issue.

Player Status Reason PJ Tucker Questionable Calf Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Ankle Markieff Morris Questionable Hip Gabe Vincent Probable Toe

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 53-29 -265 U 218.5 -6.5 Atlanta Hawks 43-39 +215 O 218.5 +6.5

The Heat are coming into this game as the heavy favorites. They have been good and consistent at home this season and have star players available to get the job done.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 PPG. The Hawks have won 16 games on the road. Atlanta might be without John Collins and Clint Capela.

Click here to bet on the Hawks-Heat game going into overtime.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami have won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Tyler Herro scoring more than 20 points in this game.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Kevin Heurter will man the backcourt. The frontcourt will be taken care of by DeAndre Hunter and John Collins if the latter is cleared to play. The center will be Onyeka Okongwu if Clint Capela misses out.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus should be the starting guards for the Heat, while the forwards could be Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson if PJ Tucker misses out. Bam Adebayo should start as the center.

The Heat have won six of their last 10 games. Atlanta have won seven of their last 10 games. Miami have won 29 games at home.

Click here to place a bet on this game between the Heat and the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young; G - Kevin Huerter; F - De'Andre Hunter; F - Danilo Gallinari; C - Onyeka Okongwu.

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks 1 votes so far