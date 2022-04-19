Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday night. This will be the second game of the 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series between the two teams, with the Heat leading 1-0.

The Hawks had a shaky regular season after a strong showing in the playoffs last season. They finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings this time. Atlanta beat the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in two play-in games to earn the eighth seed in the playoffs.

The Heat, on the other hand, secured first seed and home advantage for the rest of the playoffs. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker combined for 37 points, and Duncan Robinson scored 27 points from the bench – shooting eight three-pointers in Game 1.

The first game was easy for Miami, as Trae Young shot poorly. He scored only one of his 12 attempted field goals as the Hawks lost 91-115. Atlanta will need to find their scoring rhythm early in Game 2 to give themselves a fighting chance in this series.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young needs to find rhythm to give the Hawks a realistic chance

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as probable as he is suffering from soreness in his left ankle.

Clint Capela and Lou Williams will be unavailable as they are recovering from right knee hyperextension and lower back discomfort, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Probable Left ankle soreness Clint Capela Out Right knee hyperextension Lou Williams Out Lower back discomfort

Miami Heat Injury Report

Duncan Robinson came up with a strong contribution from deep in Game One

Gabe Vincent is listed as probable as he is suffering from a contusion on his right big toe.

Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable but are likely to play. Markieff Morris and Haywood Highsmith are also questionable, with left hip flexor strains.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Probable Right big toe contusion P.J. Tucker Questionable Right calf strain Markieff Morris Questionable Left hip flexor strain Haywood Highsmith Questionable Left hip flexor strain Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Right ankle sprain Bam Adebayo Questionable Left quadriceps contusion

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 8 +240 O 219.5 (-110) +7.5 (-115) Miami Heat 1 -300 U 219.5 (-110) -7.5 (-105)

The Heat are favored to win at home as they are defensive-minded and are facing a team that relies heavily on their offense to get going.

Throughout the regular season, the Heat allowed only 105.6 points per game, ranking fourth in the league in that category.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

1. The Hawks averaged 107 points against the Heat during the regular season.

2. The Hawks were 16-25 on the road this season.

3. Trae Young averaged 28.4 points throughout the regular season.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat were 29-12 at home this season.

2. The Heat had a 35-17 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

3. The Heat averaged 115 points against the Hawks in the regular season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter will be the team’s starting backcourt, with support from De’Andre Hunter at small forward. Danilo Gallinari will start as a power forward, with Onyeka Okongwu filling in for Clint Capela at center.

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are likely to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Lowry playing at point. Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker could fill forward positions, with Bam Adebayo guarding the paint to complete the starting five.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT "He's one of the best shooters I've ever seen in my life"



1. The Hawks have never gone past the first round after losing Game 1 of the series.

2. The Heat went 3-1 against the Hawks in the regular season.

3. Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.4 points throughout the regular season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Onyeka Okongwu

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

