Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday night with a chance to end the series at home. The Hawks have won just one of four games so far, when Trae Young made the go-ahead shot with five seconds left on the clock in Game 3.

Every player on the Heat’s roster scored in Game 4, and Jimmy Butler led the effort with 36 points. He added to his contribution with ten rebounds, four assists and four steals in the 110-86 win over Atlanta.

Trae Young was limited to nine points in the loss, with only three players scoring in double-digits for Atlanta. After the game, Young even admitted to not being guarded this tight consistently since high school.

The Hawks can expect similar defensive intensity in Game 5, as the Heat will try to finish the series with a win at home. The winner of the series will go on to face either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors, with the latter putting in a fight.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Heat defense limited Trae Young to just nine points in Game Four

The Hawks have listed Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela as questionable as they face issues with their right knees. Lou Williams will remain on the sidelines with lower back discomfort.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Right knee soreness Clint Capela Questionable Right knee hyperextension Lou Williams Out Lower back discomfort

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler has been efficient on both ends of the floor in this series

P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable with a right calf strain and left ankle sprain, respectively. Gabe Vincent is listed as probable with a right toe contusion, while Kyle Lowry will be unavailable due to a strain in his left hamstring.

Player Name Status Reason Gabe Vincent Probable Right big toe contusion P.J. Tucker Questionable Right calf strain Caleb Martin Questionable Left ankle sprain Kyle Lowry Out Left hamstring strain

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 26th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 8 +240 O 217.5 (-115) +7.5 (-110) Miami Heat 1 -300 U 217.5 (-105) -7.5 (-110)

The Heat are favorites to win Game 5 as they return home after splitting their away games one apiece. The Heat finished the regular season with the fifth-best defensive rating (109.1) in the league and have carried that momentum onto the first round of the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

1. The Hawks had a 16-25 record on the road this season.

2. The Hawks have averaged below 100 points in the series so far.

3. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 17.8 points in the series so far.

Miami Heat

1. The Heat were 29-12 at home this season.

2. The Heat are 6-2 against the Hawks this season, including the playoffs.

3. The Heat have won by 24 points in two out of four games in this series.

1. The Hawks finished the regular season with the second-best offensive rating (116.5) in the league.

2. The Heat have averaged 112.5 points in the series so far.

3. Jimmy Butler has averaged 30.5 points in the series so far.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – John Collins | Center – Clint Capela.

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Gabe Vincent | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – PJ Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

