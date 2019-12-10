Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th December 2019

The Miami Heat host the struggling Atlanta Hawks

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Tuesday, 10th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

Atlanta Hawks (6-17): 122-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets (8th December)

Miami Heat (17-6): 110-105 OT win over the Chicago Bulls (8th December)

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta picked up a win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing, but have still won just two of their past 10 games, and only the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors have won fewer games so far this season.

The Hawks have been awful on the road (3-9), and they are in for another tough night as they take on the in-form Heat.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has excelled despite the Hawks' poor form

Young has been excellent despite Atlanta's troubles this season, averaging 28.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. The dynamic point guard has also averaged almost 35 points over his past two outings, and he will pose Atlanta's biggest threat against an impressive Heat defense.

Hawks Predicted Lineup:

Cam Reddish, Jabari Parker, Damian Jones, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter

Miami Heat Preview

Despite acquiring four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a surprise sign-and-trade deal during the offseason, few pegged the Miami Heat to be contenders. However, the Heat possess a 17-6 record heading into Week 8, and Erik Spoelstra's team look as though they belong among the best in the East.

The likes of Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, and Justise Winslow have excelled alongside Butler, while Miami also have two of the most exciting rookies in the league in Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

The Heat have also yet to experience defeat at home (10-0), and Spoelstra's side will be confident of picking up a sixth win in seven games.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has made an immediate impact for the Heat

Despite the lack of a second star, Butler has been able to successfully transform the Heat into contenders. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, and he will be looking to pick up his third triple-double in five games against the Hawks.

Heat Predicted Lineup:

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Hawks have been among the NBA's most disappointing teams over the past month and the Heat should have no difficulty in making it 11 consecutive wins at home.

Where to Watch Hawks vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Southeast - Atlanta from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.