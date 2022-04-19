Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena in Game 2 of their first round series. Miami put in a dominant performance to grab a 115-91 win in Game 1 of the series.

Duncan Robinson looked unstoppable for the Heat, as he scored 27 points on 90% shooting. Of his nine field goal attempts, eight of them were three-pointers. Jimmy Butler also added 21 points. The team also played fantastic defense on Trae Young.

The Hawks guard only managed eight points while shooting only a single field goal. If the Heat continues to contain Young, they could pull off a series win.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19: 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 20; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat - Game One

The Atlanta Hawks made another late-season push to get into the playoffs. This time, though, they face a much stiffer test in the form of the Miami Heat as their first round opponents. Although the Hawks faced a blowout loss in the first game, they are expected to come back strongly in Game 2.

They are a team that thrives at the offensive end, but if they are to do well in the playoffs, the Hawks will have to play some good defense.

Heat players like Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler were absolutely stellar at the offensive end in Game 1. Coach Nate McMillan will have to plot a plan to contain them if the Hawks are to put in a competitive performance in the series.

Having done well in the playoffs last season, the Hawks would not want to make an early exit this time around. Even though the Heat are a strong side, the Hawks have shown their resilience.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - Danilo Gallinari, C - Onyeka Okongwu.

Miami Heat Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat - Game One

The Miami Heat ended their stellar 2021-22 campaign as the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Many have picked them as the favorites to come out of the East, and their performance in Game 1 was impressive. They will look to continue putting up such performances as they seek a deep playoff run.

They have players like Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry who are not only assets at the offensive end but can also get the job done at the defensive end.

Duncan Robinson put in a shooting clinic in the first game, and the Heat have more such players who can do the same.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Max Struss, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 19, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Atlanta Hawks +260 Over 219 [-110] +7 [-110] Miami Heat -335 Under 219 [-110] -7 [-110]

The Heat are expected to win this game because of the phenomenal performance they put up in Game 1. The Heat defense was on the money, containing Trae Young throughout the game, leading to their win. They also have immense depth in their roster, which is why the oddsmakers have picked them to come out of this game as winners.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has averaged 27.6 PPG and 9.2 APG in his last five appearances. The Hawks have a 5-5 record on the road in their last ten playoff games. The Hawks have gone over in one of their last five games.

Miami Heat

The Heat have won only four of their last ten playoff games at home. Jimmy Butler has averaged 21.3 PPG, 8.6 APG and 8.4 RPG in his last ten games. The Heat have gone over the total in four of their last five games.

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Heat were absolutely dominant in Game 1 of the playoffs.

After being blown out, the Hawks will look to fare better in Game 2. However, considering the form and the star power the Heat have, they are likely to take another win at home.

The Hawks have won six of their last 10 playoff meetings against the Heat.

The Heat have a 29-12 record at home, while the Hawks are 16-25 on the road.

In four meetings this season, the Heat have beaten the Hawks three times.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Hawks and the Heat will also be nationally telecast on TNT. Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Sun will locally air it.

