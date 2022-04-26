Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With the series returning home, the Miami Heat will look to put an end to matters as they host the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena for Game 5 on April 26th.

Although the Atlanta Hawks managed to sneak a game past the Heat in Game 3, the Miami Heat were able to correct their course with a 110-86 win in Game 4.

Having beaten the Hawks at home, the Heat are in a solid position to put an end to the series on their own home floor.

With both sides featuring major absences in their rotation, the roster strength appears to be fairly balanced. But considering the form Miami have been in even without their key players this season, the Heat look formidable regardless.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 26th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, April 27th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

The Atlanta Hawks are in a horrible position as they head into Game 5. Having suffered a blowout loss in Game 4 on their home floor, the Hawks may see their postseason dreams come to an end much sooner than expected.

The Hawks' problems were completely exploited in Game 4. Featuring the side's heavy dependence on their superstar Trae Young, Atlanta struggled to get going as Young faced a nightmare offensive night.

The Hawks saw De'Andre Hunter lead the scoring effort with 24 points. However, his performance was the only positive takeaway for Atlanta in this game.

Heading into this next game with key players such as Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic listed as questionable, Atlanta are in an unfavorable position to say the least.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - DeAndre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Onyeka Okungwu

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler breaks past two defenders

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, managed to bounce back extremely well as they came off a loss in Game 3. Featuring Kyle Lowry going down with a hamstring injury, the Heat displayed their depth and their resolve as they played without their star point guard.

Miami has enjoyed seeing Jimmy Butler turn up his output in the playoffs. Recording 36 points to lead the scoring effort, the Heat also saw solid performances from Bam Adebayo and Max Strus.

While there is a bit of a hole on the playmaking end, Gabe Vincent has emerged as a solid replacement even in the regular-season. Exemplifying the "next man up" mentality, Miami should be able to seal the win in Game 5.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 1-3 +245 Over 217.5 (-110) +7 (-110) Miami Heat 3-1 -317 Under 217.5 (-110) -7 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Heat to win this game primarily because of their superior record and homecourt advantage.

The Heat have proven themselves to be an extremely competent side when playing at home in the playoffs as well.

While some injuries to star players have emerged as concerns, the Heat are still in a solid position to clinch the series in Game 5.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks were 16-25 when playing on the road in the regular-season. The Hawks have had an offensive rating of 104.0 in the playoffs. Trae Young was held to 9 points in Game 4.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat had a 29-12 record at home in the regular-season. Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Game 5. Jimmy Butler recorded 36 points in Game 4.

Hawks vs Heat Match Predictions

The Heat should be able to come away with a win in Game 5 to clinch the series.

Having successfully defended the homecourt in their first two games, the Heat have established how formidable they are when playing at home. While Kyle Lowry's absence will affect their performance, the Heat have been great at adapting to playing without their star players.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are in a poor position as their heavy dependence upon Trae Young has resulted in a complete breakdown when the star struggles to perform.

With John Collins underperforming and Clint Capela potentially out for the game, the Hawks are in a poor position as they head into Game 5.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Heat game?

The Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WAXY as well.

