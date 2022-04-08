Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Friday. Both teams have faced off thrice this season, with the Heat bagging two wins in those encounters.

The Hawks come into the game on the back of a stunning 118-103 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Trae Young led the way for his side with a 30-point performance. Danio Gallinari added 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Hawks march their way to an easy win at home.

The Heat, meanwhile, were able to pull off a 144-115 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game on Tuesday. Tyler Herro scored a career-high 35 points off the bench for the Heat. He looked to be in a great offensive flow as he shot the ball at 61.1 % efficiency from the field.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo also chipped in with 27 and 22 points respectively to help the Heat record a dominant win over the Hornets.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, April 8, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, April 9, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young has been incredible for the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have sealed a play-in spot after their late resurgence and are currently on par with the Brooklyn Nets with a 42-38 record. They need to win both their games if they want to have any chance of finishing as the seventh or eighth seed.

Trae Young has done an exceptional job for them by scoring with efficiency and has also dished out big-time assists to involve others in the game. He is averaging 28.3 PPG and 9.7 APG, which shows how brilliant he has been this season.

Young thrives in big-game situations and with the Hawks' season dependent on their last few games, they will look to their star player to deliver again.

Going up against the Heat is certainly a big task, as they are one of the best teams in the East. But the Hawks are not a side that will back down from the challenge. This is a crucial encounter for their season and they will look to give it their all to bag a win on the road.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Galinari | C - Clint Capela.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference

After slipping out of form in mid-March, the Miami Heat have finally found their way back and look set to make plenty of noise in the playoffs. They are currently the top seed in the East with a 52-28 record. With two games left to play, they will be hoping to stay there and enter the postseason with momentum on their side.

Tyler Herro has been playing some amazing basketball off the bench. He has elevated his game to the next level and his performances this season have helped him make a strong case to win the 6th Man of the Year Award.

The team look completely different with Herro coming off the bench. If he is able to continue repeating the same in the final few games of the regular season and the playoffs, the Heat will be a tough team to break down.

Heading into the game against the Hawks, the Heat will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games. They have put up quite a few complete performances in the past week and will have to keep that going as the Hawks cannot be taken lightly.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Caleb Martin | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 8, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Atlanta Hawks 42-38 +115 Over 229.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110] Miami Heat 52-28 -140 Under 229.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Miami Heat are being favored in this game because of their sensational recent run of form. Jimmy Butler seems to have found his groove and when he plays well, the Heat look like a formidable side.

Although the Atlanta Hawks have a good team, their defense is not great and the Heat will certainly capitalize on that. This is a major reason for oddsmakers giving Miami the higher odds of coming out as winners in this contest.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have gone over the spread 42 times in total this season. Trae Young is averaging 32.6 PPG and 10.6 APG in his last five appearances. The Hawks have won only four of their last ten games on the road.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have won five of their last ten games at home. The Heat are coming into this matchup on the back of a five-game winning streak Miami has a 5-0 against the spread record in their last five games.

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Hawks taking on the Heat promises to be an interesting matchup to watch as both teams have great rosters. However, considering the form of the teams coming into the game, the Miami Heat are favorites to pull off a win.

The Heat have won six of the last ten games between the two sides.

The Hawks have a 15-24 record on the road, while the Heat have a terrific 28-12 record at home this season.

The Heat have the best record [34-16] against Eastern Conference teams, while the Hawks have a 26-25 record against teams from the East.

Where to watch the Hawks vs Heat game?

Fans can stream the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game live on the official NBA app. The game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra