Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 19th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks at home for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Heat blew out the Hawks in Game 1, winning 115-91 behind 27 points and eight three-pointers from Duncan Robinson and 21 points from Jimmy Butler.

The Heat's defense held the Hawks' leading scorer Trae Young to just eight points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field. On Tuesday, Miami will look to lock up the Hawks' young superstar again.

The Atlanta Hawks will need to be less sloppy if they want to have any chance at tying the series. On Sunday, the Hawks looked tired, shooting just 38.7% from the field while turning the ball over 18 times.

Center Clint Capela's presence was sorely missed. Even though their second-leading scorer, John Collins, returned from injury, he clearly wasn't 100% and only logged 21 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19th, 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Hawks +265 +7.5 (-114) Over 219 (-110) Miami Heat -330 +7.5 (-106) Under 219 (-110)

The Hawks had a rough season against the spread this year as the road team, going just 14-27. On the flip side, the Heat are a force at home, having won four straight and having covered the spread in each of those four. They also went 29-12 at home, the best mark in the East.

The Heat have covered the spread in seven of their last eight overall. The Hawks have struggled mightily against the spread when matched up with home teams who boast winning records.

Atlanta has failed to cover the spread in 21 of their last 26 games against over 0.500 home teams. Additionally, the total has gone under in each of the Hawks’ last seven road games as underdogs and in five of the last six where the Heat have been playoff favorites.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Best Picks

Pick #1: De'Andre Hunter Under 17.5 Points + Rebounds (-106).

De'Andre Hunter is an excellent three and D player, but isn't known to be a high-volume scorer. Hunter has averaged just 10.8 field goal attempts per game throughout his career; however, in six career playoff games, that number dips to just 8.8.

With John Collins back from injury, expect Hunter to defer to the Hawks' primary shot creators in Game 2.

Pick #2: Bam Adebayo Over 3.5 Assists (+110).

Bam Adebayo is a very underrated passer for a big man, and he can rely on several knockdown shooters to boost his assist tally. In his postseason career, Adebayo has recorded at least four assists in 18 of his 24 career playoff starts.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Betting Prediction

After an embarrassing loss Sunday, the Hawks should put up a better fight Tuesday night. Still, the talent discrepancy is too much to overcome, and the Heat should win and cover the spread comfortably.

The Hawks aren't at full strength, and the Heat have one of the best defenses to go along with great depth at all positions. The Heat's defense should suffocate Atlanta's scorers for a second straight game and hold them to a low percentage from the field.

Prediction: Miami Heat -7.5 (-106) & Under 219 (-110).

