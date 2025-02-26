Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

There are nine games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday, including the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat matchup. It's the battle of two teams battling for position in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. The winner of this game gets an edge later this season, especially if it comes down to tiebreakers.

Tonight's game is the third meeting of the season between the Hawks and Heat. Atlanta won the first two matchups on Dec. 28 and Feb. 24 at the State Farm Arena, but the final two will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Jalen Johnson led the way for the Hawks in their 120-110 win over the Heat last December. On the other hand, Atlanta's 98-86 victory two days ago was a total team effort with six players in double figures. Onyeka Okungwu was the best player with 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Game Details and Odds

The Hawks-Heat game is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Atlanta and FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Hawks (+114) vs. Heat (-135)

Spread: Hawks +2.5 (-110) vs. Heat -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks o229.5 (-108) vs. Heat u229.5 (-112)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks are 16-21 this season if they are the underdogs.

The Hawks are 2-3 in their last five games.

The Hawks are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in Atlanta's last five games.

Heat Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 18-13 when they are favored to win the game.

The Heat are 1-4 in their last five games.

The Heat are 1-3-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER twice in Miami's last five games.

Player Props

Trae Young has an over/under of 26.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on "Ice Trae" to go UNDER (-137) against the Miami Heat.

Dyson Daniels is favored to go OVER (-130) 13.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Daniels to hit the mark and score at least 14 points,

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 27.5 points via Bet365. Bet on Herro to go UNDER (-128) against the Atlanta Hawks.

Andrew Wiggins is favored to go OVER (-133) 20.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Wiggins to have 21 points or more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction

The Miami Heat are the slight favorites to beat the Atlanta Hawks now that they are playing in South Beach. The Heat and Hawks have been very inconsistent this season, but Atlanta is primed to get the upset win.

The prediction is a victory for the Hawks, with the total expected to go OVER 229.5 points.

