Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Thursday. Atlanta is seventh in the East with a 35-37 record, while Miami is 10th with a 31-41 record.

The two teams have played each other 141 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding an 80-61 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Atlanta leading the series 2-1.

They last played on Feb. 26 when Miami won 131-109 behind Tyler Herro’s 24 points and 10 assists. Atlanta was led by Dyson Daniels’ 18 points and two steals.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 27, at Kaseya Center. Local broadcast of the game will be provided on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Hawks (+105) vs. Heat (-125)

Spread: Hawks (+2) vs. Heat (-2)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o227) vs. Heat -110 (u227)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat preview

The Hawks have won seven of the past 10 games to secure their hold on the seventh spot in the standings. This should give them two shots at making the playoffs from the play-in tournament.

Atlanta is coming off a 121-114 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Trae Young (19 points and 12 assists), Dyson Daniels (19 points and 10 assists) and Onyeka Okongwu (14 points and 15 rebounds) had double-doubles, while Zaccharie Risacher had 18 points.

The Heat are on a two-game winning streak that snapped a 10-game losing streak. Miami is coming off a dominant 112-86 win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The game also marked the return of Jimmy Butler to Miami for the first time since he forced his way out of the team.

Bam Adebayo led the team with 27 points and eight rebounds, while Tyler Herro had 20 points. Miami has a 5.5-game advantage over the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors and seems to have secured its play-in spot.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat betting props

Trae Young’s points total is set at 24.5. He failed to cross that mark against Houston after doing so for the previous four games. Bet on Young to have a bounceback game and go over.

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross the mark and so do we.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to win at home. We expect the same, as Miami should win its third straight game. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 227 points.

