Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA and Eastern Conference powerhouse the Miami Heat are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round matchup of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

For all the highs of last season, the Atlanta Hawks suffered a disappointing campaign for much of the regular season as they languished below the Play-In spot but managed to have a solid end to the campaign and put results together as they clinched the eighth seed in the East. The Hawks have won seven of their last 10 games coming into this matchup and will be looking to upset the odds.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They finished the regular season at the summit of the Eastern Conference with a two-game buffer over second seed the Boston Celtics. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season, to guide them deep into the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 17th, 1 PM ET (Sunday, April 17th; 10:30 PM IST)

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro against the Chicago Bulls

With a lot being made of scuffle between head coach Erik Spoelstra and star player Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat needed to put in a couple of strong performances and that's exactly what they did as they finished the season by winning six of their last 10 games.

The likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are some of the most vital pieces of the franchise as their experience of the NBA Finals in 2020 will hold them in good stead when it comes to postseason matchups as the franchise's hunt for a championship since 2013 goes on.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Duncan Robinson| C - Bam Adebayo

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers

Describing the season to date for the Hawks as disappointing would be an understatement. After reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season by beating a powerhouse in the Philadelphia 76ers, the Hawks were supposed to kick on and build from that moment on.

But that hasn't happened as the Atlanta Hawks have looked a shadow of their former selves and are languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. However, they have made the postseason and last year's experience of going deep into the playoffs will come in handy for them this season.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - Danilo Gallinari, C - Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 53-29 -265 U 218.5 -6.5 Atlanta Hawks 43-39 +215 O 218.5 +6.5

The Heat are coming into this game as the heavy favorites because of how good they have been at home this season and have the consistency and availability of their star players to get the job done.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 PPG this season. The Hawks have won 16 games on the road this season. Atlanta might be without John Collins and Clint Capela for this game.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami have won six of their last 10 games.

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Heat have won six of their last 10 games in the NBA. Atlanta have won seven of their last 10 games. Miami have won 29 games at home this season.

The Heat have won six of their last 10 games in the NBA. Atlanta have won seven of their last 10 games. Miami have won 29 games at home this season.

Where to watch Hawks vs Heat game?

You can catch all the action unfolding between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on national TV - TNT and on local TV - BSSUN and BSSE-ATL.

