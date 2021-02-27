Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 28, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020-21 NBA after toppling Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in their previous outing.

The Miami Heat were highly impressive against a full-strength Jazz, riding on big performances from the likes of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic, with the latter scoring 26 points off the bench.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have been hugely unlucky with injuries for most of the season, as Cam Reddish joined their long list of absentees.

The Atlanta Hawks have relied hugely on Trae Young and John Collins, with Danilo Gallinari chipping in with regular points off the bench.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 28th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Monday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled defensively and have been overreliant on the brilliance of Trae Young. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference after a 14-19 start to the season as they look to get their playoff bid back on track.

With Cam Reddish joining the likes of De’Andre Hunter, Kriss Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the list of injury absentees, the depleted Atlanta Hawks could face a tough matchup against the soaring Miami Heat.

Key Player – Trae Young

Trae Young might be feeling hard done by with his All-Star snub, considering the form he has shown during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Despite many starters missing for considerable swathes during the campaign, Trae Young is producing 26.8 points, 9.5 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He will undoubtedly be a key player against the Miami Heat.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Miami Heat Prediction

Jimmy Butler has been the Miami Heat's best player this campaign.

The Miami Heat have produced five wins on the trot, soaring to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-17 record on the season. They will fancy their chances of going even, considering the form shown by the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in recent weeks.

The Miami Heat have registered wins over the Lakers, Celtics and the Utah Jazz in their recent run. But they will miss Tyler Herro, with the likes of Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard being long-term absentees.

Key Player – Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been prolific at both ends of the court, managing to produce victories for his side almost single handedly in recent weeks.

He is coming off an impressive 33-point double-double with ten rebounds and eight assists; Butler is producing 1.9 steals per game too. Undoubtedly, Butler could be key in ensuring the Miami Heat's sixth win on the trot.

Jimmy Butler in February:

🔥 20.4 PPG

🔥 8.7 RPG

🔥 8.8 APG



Bam Adebayo in February:

🔥 19.2 PPG

🔥 9.8 RPG

🔥 55.8 FG%



Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

Both teams have multiple players missing. But the Miami Heat have been in prolific recent form, managing to contain some of the top offences in the competition in their recent outings.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have struggled defensively and might not outscore the Heat, who are the clear favorites in this game.

Where to watch Hawks vs Heat?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Florida. The match will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.