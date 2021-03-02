Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

Even with Jimmy Butler out due to a swollen knee, the Miami Heat rustled past the Atlanta Hawks to register a comfortable 109-99 win against the Hawks on Sunday. The two teams will meet again at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, with the Miami Heat seeking a seventh-straight win.

For the Atlanta Hawks, it was a forgettable night for the team and especially Trae Young. The star point guard was 3-14 from the field and also had seven turnovers. In the wake of the defeat, the Atlanta Hawks parted ways with head coach Lloyd Pierce. Assistant coach Nate McMillian has been named interim head coach and will be in-charge for the game on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks played with grit against the Miami Heat on Sunday, closing down a 14-point Miami lead in the 4th quarter. However, erroneous plays and turnovers late in the game cost them the win. The Hawks had a total of 13 turnovers and 15 fouls as opposed to the Miami Heat, who were disciplined on the night and had just three turnovers and five fouls.

With the Hawks sitting in 11th position in the Eastern Conference, the team decided to sack coach Lloyd Pierce and name Nate McMillian as the team's interim head coach. The former Indiana Pacers head coach was an assistant to Pierce and will lead the team in the short-term.

The Hawks are currently a game and a half behind McMillian's former team, the Indiana Pacers, who currently occupy the final play-in spot. The 56-year-old coach needs to turn the tide around quickly in Atlanta or he, too, could soon find himself out of a job.

Key Player - Trae Young

Despite the losses, Trae Young and Clint Capela have been consistently piling big numbers. Trae is averaging 26.5 points & 9.5 assists, while Clint Capela is averaging 14.9 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

John Collins, who tallied 34 points and 10 rebounds against the Miami Heat, is another name to look out for. However, burdened by the All-Star snub and seven losses in the Atlanta Hawks' last 10 matches, we predict a breakout moment for the ever so shifty combination of Steve Nash & Steph Curry, Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Tony Snell, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro (left), Jimmy Butler (middle), and Bam Adebayo (right)

The possibility of Jimmy Butler sitting out another game should not be an issue for the Miami Heat, especially with Bam Adebayo averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 assists, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Another factor that could work wonders for the Miami Heat is Precious Achiuwa. The 21-year-old forward tallied 14 points & seven rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been on a roll over the last few weeks, averaging 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals in his last 10 games for the Miami Heat.

Provided he is allowed to play against the Atlanta Hawks, it will take a special team effort from Trae Young & co. to stop the in-form Jimmy Butler (and Miami Heat).

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.

Hawks vs Heat Match Prediction

With seven wins in their last 10 games and a six-game winning streak, the Miami Heat have finally found their rhythm. The team is averaging 26.1 assists per game and is the fourth-best team in the Eastern Conference at sharing the ball.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have been in a slump lately, with 10 losses in their last 14 games. With players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn and Cam Reddish injured, the rotation is bound to take a hit.

It seems highly likely that the Miami Heat will win a seventh-straight game on Tuesday.

Where to watch Hawks vs Heat?

Local coverage of the Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat live game will be available on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Florida. The live stream will also be available on the NBA League Pass for international viewers.