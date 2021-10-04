Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - October 4th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will travel to the FTX Arena on Monday to face the Miami Heat in their 2021-22 NBA preseason opener.

The Hawks' impressive campaign in the 2021 NBA playoffs has made them one of the teams to watch in the East. They lost in the Conference Finals by the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat endured an abysmal outing in the 2021 playoffs, getting swept in the first round. Their lack of scoring options and Jimmy Butler's poor shooting form were the key reasons for their early exit.

Match Details

Fixture - Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 4th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 5th, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Miami Heat Preview

Precious Achiuwa (#5) of the Miami Heat shoots a free throw.

The Miami Heat used the offseason to beef up their team at both ends of the court. That was an area they needed to improve on based on their 2021 playoffs performances.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



"You need those glue guys who know how to win. We added three. Each one of those guys beat me in the playoffs the last three years, which was pretty incredible." - @JimmyButler



Our new look squad is ready to chase The Main Thing

The introduction of Kyle Lowry and Markieff Morris will undoubtedly be a boost to their scoring. On paper, the Miami Heat field a team that could compete for the top four seed in the East. But they'll have to start their campaign on an incredibly high note.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

Without mincing words, Butler had a horrid outing in the 2021 playoffs. That led to the Miami Heat's downfall against the team they overcame in the 2020 playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.

Nevertheless, Butler is still an elite athlete, and is a key part of the Miami Heat team at both ends of the court. If the Heat hope to have a great 2021-22 NBA campaign, Butler has to be at his best in every game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Duncan Robinson, F - Jimmy Butler, F - Markieff Morris, C - Bam Adebayo

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Coming off an exceptional 2020-21 season, the Atlanta Hawks will look to replicate such performances in the upcoming campaign.

The Atlanta Hawks have exciting prospects, selecting Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper in the 2021 NBA draft, who join an already established young core. The Atlanta Hawks have retained most of the players who performed in the 2020-21 season.

John Collins, Lou Williams and Clint Capela are some of the players whom the Hawks re-signed because of their strong performances, especially in the postseason.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young (#11) of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is a difference-maker for the Atlanta Hawks, and he will be looked upon to lead them once again. His injury late in Game 3 against the Bucks swung the series in favor of the reigning champions. Many believe the result could have been different if Young had been healthy.

The Atlanta Hawks will look to have another impressive campaign, with Young at the center of their attack. It will be exciting to see what moves he adds to his arsenal that already include a deadly floater.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Bogdan Bogdanovic, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela.

Hawks vs Heat Prediction

The Miami Heat look like the superior team coming into this fixture. They will undoubtedly not be at full strength, but it promises to be an intense matchup.

The Atlanta Hawks are the underdogs, but are capable of pulling off an upset. Although the result will not count in the grand scheme of things, winning is always a morale booster.

Nevertheless, the Heat are the favorites to win this game, considering the strength of their roster.

Where to watch Hawks vs Heat game?

The game will be available to fans across the US to watch on NBA TV, and will have local coverage on BSSE-ATL and BSSUN. For international audiences, they can stream the game live via NBA League Pass.

