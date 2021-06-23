Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 23rd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

After two failed attempts, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and they'll be kicking things off by hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 on Wednesday. The Bucks held the edge during the regular-season mini-series, winning two of the three games between the two sides this year.

The Atlanta Hawks have punched well above their weight in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Few people gave them a chance against the Philadelphia 76ers, but led by some good coaching and individual performances, the Hawks managed to win the series in seven games. Trae Young was the pick of the bunch against Philly, averaging 29 points and 10.9 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks had to endure a meticulous slugfest against the Brooklyn Nets, with the series stretching to the final possession of overtime in Game 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his struggles from the free-throw line but led the Bucks to the promised land with an average of 31.9 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic tweaked his right knee in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers and is listed as questionable for tonight. He's likely to be a game-time call. De'Andre Hunter (torn meniscus) and Brandon Goodwin (respiratory condition) remain sidelined for the Atlanta Hawks.

In some positive news, Cam Reddish has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reddish has been out of action for four months due to an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is listed as probable.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo

The Milwaukee Bucks don't have any new names to add to their injury report. Donte DiVincenzo continues to rehab after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ankle. Rookie Jordan Nwora (left thigh contusion) has also been upgraded to probable, though he's unlikely to feature as part of the Bucks' rotation.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could be forced into making some changes to their starting lineup if Bogdan Bogdanovic is unavailable. Solomon Hill is likely to be upgraded with Kevin Huerter slotting into the backcourt alongside Trae Young. John Collins and Clint Capela will complete the starting five.

Both Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams will continue to provide offense off the bench. If Bogdanovic misses out, head coach Nate McMillan may give Tony Snell some playing time to fill the shooting void. Backup center Onyeka Okongwu is also expected to feature in the game. Cam Reddish could also play as a wing defender for some stretches.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton in the backcourt. PJ Tucker's playing time may be reduced, but he'll still be starting in the frontcourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez will complete the starting five.

Pat Connaughton will once again be the first guy off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by Bryn Forbes. Bobby Portis did not get a lot of minutes against Brooklyn, but that might change for the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Solomon Hill | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Khris Middleton | Small Forward - PJ Tucker | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

