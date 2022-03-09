×
Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Mar 09, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks (41-25) are third in the Eastern Conference standings, having won six of their last ten games, including their last five. They are 23-12 at home this season, with most of their struggles coming on the road. Despite their indifferent start to the season, the Bucks are only three games behind leaders Miami Heat as they seek to clinch home-court advantage in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Hawks (33-31) have had a tumultuous campaign thus far. They are tenth in the Eastern Conference and have won just five of their last ten games. They continue to hover below 0.500 for the season as they hope to get their campaign back on track with a win against the defending champions.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Hawks superstar Trae Young in action
Hawks superstar Trae Young in action

The only concern for the Atlanta-based side is the availability of Kevin Huerter. He is dealing with shoulder soreness and is being monitored on a day-to-day basis but is listed as probable for this game.

Player 

Status 

Reason

Kevin Huerter Probable Shoulder Soreness 

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks against the Portland Trail Blazers
The Bucks against the Portland Trail Blazers

Brook Lopez continues to be sidelined, as he is nursing a back injury, while George Hill will miss this game due to a neck injury. Grayson Allen is questionable because of a hip issue.

Player

Status 

Reason

Grayson AllenQuestionable Hip
Brook LopezOut Back
George HillOut  Neck

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and Lou Williams should be the starting guards if Kevin Huerter doesn't make it. De'Andre Hunter and John Collins could take care of the frontcourt, with Clint Capela playing center.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews could man the backcourt, with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo taking care of the frontcourt. Bobby Portis should be the center.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Lou Williams; Small Foward - De'Andre Hunter; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Clint Capela.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday; Shooting Guard - Wesley Matthews; Small Foward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Bobby Portis

