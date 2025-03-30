Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 30 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season. Thus far, Atlanta is up 2-1 in the season series.

The Hawks (35-38) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to bounce back after absorbing back-to-back losses. Meanwhile, the Bucks (40-33) are the no. 6 team in the East. They're out to arrest a three-game skid.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury report

Atlanta Hawks injury report

Trae Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for this game. However, Clint Capela (hand) and Keaton Wallace (shoulder) will both be out for this matchup against the Bucks. In addition, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr. (knee), and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) have all been ruled out for the season.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) has been deemed probable for this showdown against the Hawks, while AJ Green (shoulder) is questionable. On the other hand, Damian Lillard (calf) and Jericho Sims (thumb) will be sidelined.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Atlanta Hawks

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Trae Young Caris LeVert Dyson Daniels Terance Mann Garrison Mathews Vit Krejci Georges Niang Zaccharie Risacher Dominick Barlow Onyeka Okongwu Mouhamed Gueye

Milwaukee Bucks

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Ryan Rollins Kevin Porter Jr. Stanley Umude Taurean Prince Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Kyle Kuzma AJ Green Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyler Smith Brook Lopez Pete Nance

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Key matchups

Trae Young vs Taurean Prince

In the absence of Damian Lillard, Taurean Prince has had to step up big time in the Bucks' frontcourt. This season, Prince is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc to lead the league in three-point percentage. Against the Hawks, Prince will have to shoot well and, on several occasions, do the unenviable task of guarding Trae Young, who is averaging 24.1 points and a league-best 11.4 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs Brook Lopez

Through his first five seasons in the NBA, Onyeka Okongwu has steadily improved his production. This season, he's giving the Hawks 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He'll have to contend on both ends of the floor with Brook Lopez, the 17-year veteran who was a key piece of the Bucks' 2021 championship squad.

Zaccharie Risacher vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zaccharie Risacher, the no. 1 draft pick in last year's NBA Draft, has a bright future ahead of him as a sweet-shooting wing with length. He will have his hands filled, however, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been building a case for MVP this season.

